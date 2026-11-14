5 Classic ’90s English Dub Anime That Surpass the Originals

The debate over which is better — subbed or dubbed anime — has persisted for years, but these English dubs streaming on Crunchyroll are some of the best in the game. Many anime fans are steadfast in the belief that all series should be viewed in their original Japanese forms. And there are plenty of reasons subtitled anime might be preferable to their dubbed counterparts. A lot can go wrong when dubbing a series, from the translated scripts not getting the story and dialogue right to voice actors missing the emotional mark. However, as anime has become more popular in the West, the quality of English dubs has improved, with studios putting more time, effort, and resources into their creation.

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Some of the greatest English dubs are, sadly, not streaming on Crunchyroll as of this writing. Series like Steins;Gate and Death Note are known for their high-quality dubs, but they’re either not available in their entirety or aren’t on the streamer at all. Fortunately, there are still plenty of incredible English dubs to dig into, whether you’re experiencing these stories for the first time or looking to revisit them in another language. From a sci-fi anime about defeating tyranny to one of the most impactful titles of the ’90s, these are well worth your time.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Sunrise’s Cowboy Bebop takes place in a futuristic setting where humanity has begun to live out in space, and going right along with that has been a new wave of crime that necessitates the use of bounty hunters called Cowboys. Among those Cowboys are series protagonist Spike Spiegel and the rest of the crew of the Bebop, and the series follows their episodic adventures chasing after bounties to make a living while occasionally confronting the demons of their pasts. With its stellar writing, gorgeous animation, direction, and masterful use of Western themes in its writing and overall aesthetic, this anime stands out as one of the most unique and engaging anime of all time, with an incredible cast to flesh it out at every turn. Not only is Cowboy Bebop Shinichiro Watanabe’s most iconic anime, but it’s a series often considered one of the greatest anime of all time. Even after 25 years, it deserves to be recognized.

4) Trigun

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

As a sci-fi classic, Trigun was a bigger hit in the West compared to Japan, thanks to the Western inspirations behind the series. However, the original anime was significantly different from the manga, which is why a reboot was released much later. Since the franchise maintained a dedicated global fanbase throughout the decades, many ended up loving Trigun Stampede as well. The story follows Vash the Stampede, a man with an astronomical bounty on his head for being a merciless villain. Those who have only heard his name know him for being ruthless enough to leave a trail of blood in his wake. However, in reality, Vash is a soft-natured man who claims to have never killed a person and even hates violence.

3) Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time, which has inspired several mangaka to this day. The series popularized several Shonen tropes, such as transformations, which are still famously used in many series. While the original Dragon Ball anime set the foundation of the story, the sequel anime, titled Dragon Ball Z, played a crucial role in popularizing the franchise in the West. The story takes place four years after the events of Dragon Ball, where Goku is married to Chi-Chi and has a son named Gohan. However, his peaceful life is jeopardized when aliens from outer space threaten Earth and unveil Goku’s origins.

2) Yu Yu Hakusho

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

On the surface, Yu Yu Hakusho doesn’t seem much different from a majority of Shonen series that follow the protagonist’s journey after they gain newfound powers in the very first episode. However, there’s one thing that completely sets it apart from any other show. Instead of going through the conventional route of having the protagonist gain power after some unexpected encounter, the story begins with the death of Yusuke Urameshi. As a 14-year-old delinquent, he used to spend his days skipping school and causing trouble for those around him. He would even get into fights with his rival Kazuma Kuwabara. If that wasn’t bad enough, Yusuke would also ridicule his childhood friend Keiko Yukimura with every opportunity he got.

1) Outlaw Star

Image Courtesy of Sunrise Studios

Space western anime were all the rage in the 1990s, and this theme is appreciated even to this day, as witnessed by the huge popularity of Cowboy Bebop. Unfortunately, Outlaw Star didn’t stand the test of time even though both series were released in the same year. While Outlaw Star is more or less forgotten among new anime fans, it still has a small but dedicated fanbase. However, this underrated gem was once one of the most popular space anime, loved for its intriguing adventure with a blend of fun and space exploration. The story follows a young man, Gene Starwing, who always dreamed of piloting his own ship across the galaxy, but has been stuck doing odd jobs with his partner James Hawking. The duo’s life takes a drastic turn after accepting a job from Rachel Sweet, who turns out to be a treasure-hunting outlaw. While Gene and James are only tasked with protecting Melina, a mysterious girl, they soon get entangled in more dangers than they bargained for.

Which ’90s anime English dub do you think did the best job of staying true to the original story? Is there another classic you would add to the list? Share your picks in the comments below!





