10 Best Anime Dubs You Can Binge on Crunchyroll Right Now

The debate over which is better — subbed or dubbed anime — has persisted for years, but these English dubs streaming on Crunchyroll are some of the best in the game. Many anime fans are steadfast in the belief that all series should be viewed in their original Japanese forms. And there are plenty of reasons subtitled anime might be preferable to their dubbed counterparts. A lot can go wrong when dubbing a series, from the translated scripts not getting the story and dialogue right to voice actors missing the emotional mark. However, as anime has become more popular in the West, the quality of English dubs has improved, with studios putting more time, effort, and resources into their creation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the greatest English dubs are, sadly, not streaming on Crunchyroll as of this writing. Series like Steins;Gate and Death Note are known for their high-quality dubs, but they’re either not available in their entirety or aren’t on the streamer at all. Fortunately, there are still plenty of incredible English dubs to dig into, whether you’re experiencing these stories for the first time or looking to revisit them in another language. From a sci-fi anime about defeating tyranny to one of the most impactful titles of the ’90s, these are well worth your time.

10) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Courtesy of Sunrise

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is a hard-hitting story about overthrowing a corrupt regime, and the anime’s English dub does a masterful job with it. The moral dilemmas present throughout the series leave lasting impressions, and capturing the weight of those is necessary to getting it right. Fortunately, the English dub accomplishes this, with the script representing Code Geass’ themes well and the voice performances infusing emotion into those conversations. Johnny Yong Bosch is convincing as Lelouch, balancing the character’s charm with his more sinister qualities. Stars like Yuri Lowenthal and Kate Higgins also do a great job, fully selling this version of the story.

9) Mob Psycho 100

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

An underrated masterpiece no matter which version you’re watching, Mob Psycho 100 deserves far more love — and if you haven’t seen it, the English dub is just as worth checking out as the original. In the midst of its supernatural storylines, the series focuses heavily on self-acceptance. The English dub doesn’t lose sight of that, using the script, performances, and audio mixing to nail its themes and ensure Shigeo’s big moments are just as satisfying as in the original. All the voice talent does a great job of bringing the characters to life, but Christopher Niosi as Reigen is particularly entertaining. At just 37 episodes, Mob Psycho 100 is easy enough to plow through, and its high-quality dub lends itself to a binge.

8) Black Lagoon

Courtesy of Madhouse

All 29 episodes of Black Lagoon are streaming on Crunchyroll, and the anime is known for having an incredibly strong dub — one many fans place above the original. Black Lagoon‘s main band of mercenaries are a morally dubious bunch, and they frequently find themselves in dark and tense situations. The dub captures the realism of the story well, and it nails the characters’ depth, something necessary to getting it right. The slang and constant cursing helps shape the tone in a way that works. Meanwhile, performances from the likes of Maryke Hendrikse and Dean Redman elevate the story, ramping up the emotions and making it easier to immerse yourself in.

7) Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill‘s premise doesn’t seem bonkers on the surface, but the anime goes in some wild and unexpected directions — and its English dub never fails to meet the moment. Some dubbed anime are less energized and emotional than the originals, but this is never the cast for Kill la Kill. Both the writing and the talent in the English dub match the story, refusing to shy away from the big action moments, comedic scenes, and darker themes. Erica Mendez’s portrayal of Ryuko is especially powerful and enough to sell the English dub on its own. However, the supporting cast also does a great job, rivaling the original stars and delivering a must-watch rendition of this story.

6) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia quickly cemented itself as a Shonen classic, and both the subbed and dubbed versions of the anime are deserving of praise. Very little, if anything, is lost in translation, and the English dub’s writing never comes off as too cheesy. The voice actors convey the heartfelt themes of the story well, driving home what it truly means to be a hero — and emphasizing how difficult it is to fight alone. The high quality of the dub shows how much effort Funimation (and now Crunchyroll) have poured into it. Justin Briner and Clifford Chapin shine as Deku and Bakugo, respectively, with their performances playing off each other well. Christopher Sabat makes the perfect All Might, and the supporting cast rarely misses. It’s worth picking up on Crunchyroll, especially as it’s approaching its series finale.

5) Attack on Titan

The original subtitled version of Attack on Titan is just slightly better than its dubbed counterpart, but viewers can watch the two pretty interchangeably, as the latter is still very well made. Attack on Titan uses man-eating monsters and military conspiracies to tell a story about the cycle of violence. It’s intense, and the English dub never fails to convey the weight of the subject matter. Eren voice actor Bryce Papenbrook successfully captures the moral complexity of the anime’s lead, and his emotional responses to the series’ tragedies make his arc more believable. The rest of the cast is just as great, and everything from the sound effects to the music is extremely well done. If you need something to watch on Crunchyroll, you can’t go wrong with either version of this story.

4) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The English dub of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is widely considered one of the best, and you won’t regret opting for this version over the Japanese subtitled one (or even watching both). A story about two brothers searching for the Philosopher’s Stone, only to find themselves engulfed in a larger government conspiracy, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has high stakes and heavy emotions throughout. The English dub never fails to capture them, and in large part, that’s due to its talented cast of voice actors. Everyone from the leads to the supporting players gives believable performances that never feel over- or undercooked. The high production quality also helps sell the English dub, which has very few flaws to speak of, even over a decade later.

3) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Older English dubs tend to get a bad rap, but Cowboy Bebop‘s is a worthy exception. It’s one of the best dubbed anime series overall, which is why it ensnared Western viewers during its early 2000s run on Adult Swim. Some even prefer the anime’s English dub to the subtitled version. Much of its success can be attributed to its voice cast, all of whom capture the existential dread of the series with a gravity befitting it — and still manage to infuse humor and heart throughout. Steve Blum as Spike Spiegel is a standout, but Beau Billingslea, Wendee Lee, and Melissa Fahn all do incredible jobs of fleshing out the crew. Not every aspect of the production stands the test of time, but it’s a masterpiece for when it was made. And all 26 installments are available to stream dubbed on Crunchyroll, making it the ideal anime to binge in a single weekend.

2) Yu Yu Hakusho

Cowboy Bebop isn’t the only ’90s anime that benefits from an excellent English dub. Yu Yu Hakusho may not have come to the U.S. until 10 years after its Japanese debut, but its dubbed version was worth the wait. The dialogue in the dub outshines the original in some areas, improving on the humor through both the translation and the voice performances. The voice actors’ delivery makes the dub shine, infusing the characters with greater depth and making their back-and-forth more memorable. Justin Cook’s take on Yusuke is especially notable, and it makes his journey towards redemption that much more compelling. Stars like Christopher Sabat and Laura Bailey add to the charm, making this a must-watch English dub. Those who haven’t seen it can find it streaming on Crunchyroll.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z was pivotal to popularizing anime in the West, and thanks to licensing changes and Funimation retooling the series, numerous versions of the English dub exist. While many Millennials discovered the series through the dub produced by Funimation and Saban Entertainment (deemed the “Ocean dub” for using Ocean Group voice actors), the Funimation dub utilizing American voice actors like Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat has become more iconic. It makes for an entertaining experience, bringing the energetic and action-packed storytelling of the original to life impressively. While some dub performances are accused of lacking the intensity of the original production, that doesn’t apply here. Crunchyroll has all 291 dubbed episodes available, but it’s worth noting that the audio isn’t always consistent. It’s also a product of its time, but it’s still worth watching.

Which English dubs do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!