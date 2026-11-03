5 Classic 2000s English Dub Anime That Surpass the Originals

The 2000s was an iconic decade for anime. Along with the 1990s, the 2000s was when anime was spreading into more of the Western mainstream, and it was when many modern anime fans got their start with the medium. There are a lot of 2000s anime that have remained iconic to this day and hold a special place in fans’ hearts. Part of the reason for this was the dubbing of the time. More anime were being picked up by American distributors for dubbing and platforms like Toonami made anime more accessible than ever and served as a gateway for budding anime fans.

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The English dubs from this time are remembered fondly with some of the voice actors still being present in anime dubs to this day. Additionally sometimes the dubs were the only version of the anime that was accessible to western fans. This was also around the time when the quality of anime dubs began to improve, and these anime are proof of it.

5) Super Gals!

image courtesy of Pierrot

Super Gals! Is a shojo comedy anime whose dub differs quite a bit from the sub. The anime follows a group of Gyaru girls in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. It is a comedy that has a surprisingly good depiction of female friendships. The main group of girls give each other advice and are all together a fun, close knit group.

The distributor behind the dubbing was ADV Films, which was responsible for a number of English dubs during the time. It is also clear from the content of the dub that the distributor took quite a few liberties when it came to its production. There are language and jokes thrown into the dub that you can tell aren’t in the original Japanese release, and some of it has not aged well. Because of this, those who watch this show should be prepared for some language that isn’t appropriate today. If you aren’t bothered by the politically incorrect language then you can watch an anime dub that is inappropriate, but altogether a more fun experience than the sub.

4) Ouran High School Host Club

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Ouran High School Host Club is an anime that has everything you would want from a shojo comedy. There are ridiculously quirky characters with noodly limbs, along with a fun, sparkly artstyle. The jokes in this anime are also hilarious partly because of the dub. This anime has so many iconic performances from now well known names such as Vic Mignogna and Todd Haberkorn. Their charm and delivery of their lines is what makes this a standout comedy anime for a lot of people.

This anime was released during a time when shojo anime was taking a back seat to a lot of the big shonen that were on the rise. Regardless, this anime managed to stand out with its fun cast of characters and comedy. The delivery of the comedic lines and performances of the dub cast are top notch and it is one of the comedy anime from this time that still holds up.

3) Black Lagoon

IMage courtesy of Madhouse

Even if you haven’t seen this anime then you’ve probably at least seen clips or images of one of the main characters Revy. She is a foul-mouthed and deadly mercenary. Maryke Hendrikse, the voice actress for Revy, really sells her slang and cold demeanor. Her performance alongside Brad Swaile, the voice of the male lead Rock makes for a fascinating dynamic between the two characters.

This is also one anime where its explicit language actually fits with the characters, and it is executed so well by the dub cast. The dub also features characters with distinct accents and tones of voice that feel like they fit the setting of the story. The Japanese language version, of course, has some of these accents as well but you won’t find nearly as much swearing or foul language there. Which ultimately feels warranted with these characters. This is one anime that has a better dub without it being too different from the original like in the case of Super Gals!

2) Death Note

image courtesy of Madhouse

The voice of Rock in Black Lagoon, Brad Swaile, voices Light Yagami in this classic thriller mystery anime. Swaile absolutely kills it in the role of Light and he makes the dub come alive and feel so unique. Swaile’s line delivery in the anime is so powerful that it inspired generations of memes to come. His voice sounds like a teenager’s but a conniving and intelligent one like that of Light Yagami. Swaile nails everything from Light’s obsessive monologuing to his maniacal laughter. He was truly convincing in this role and the same can be said about the actors that voice L and all the detectives that investigate Light.

The actors all fit their roles well and sound like how each of their characters should. The game of cat and mouse that takes place within this series is made all the more intense by the line delivery from the dub cast. The Japanese language version of this anime is certainly good, but the dub feels like something truly special.

1) Ghost Stories

image courtesy of Pierrot

This is a dub that certainly needs no introduction. Ghost Stories is an anime that gained popularity based on the outrageousness of its dub alone. When the anime was given to American distributor ADV Films, they were given full creative freedom to do what they wanted with the dub. ADV Films is the same studio that did the dub for Super Gals! only a year earlier, and they were known for putting in some pretty inappropriate jokes in that anime.

ADV Films didn’t hold back with Ghost Stories either as it has some of the most heinous moments and jokes that you can find in an anime, dubbed or subtitled. The whole thing reads like an ad libbed story though the dub maintains many parts of the original story of the original. Because of this, Ghost Stories is a type of comedy anime that is truly one of a kind. You won’t find moments like those in this anime in any other one you watch. The anime hasn’t aged the best with some of the language and jokes used in the dub, but it is truly a product of its time and one that should be remembered as such.

Were there some dubs that didn’t make the list that you like? Which dubs do you remember fondly from this era? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!