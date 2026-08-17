5 Cult Classic 1990s Anime That Deserve More Recognition

Even though modern animation keeps evolving, there’s something undeniably special and nostalgic about the 1990s anime series. It’s not just the aesthetic appeal and the slightly grainy visuals, but the unique stories these older anime offered are rarely seen these days. The 1990s were a revolutionary era for the anime industry, where Japanese pop culture was connected to the international audience, paving the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The animation styles were distinctive enough to catch the viewers’ eye at first glance. Not to mention, the complex storylines were unforgettable, which hooked fans to the medium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of these anime series were broadcast on television, including all-time classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and many more. Although these titles dominate the anime industry even to this day, the 1990s decade saw a great number of incredible but cult classics that never became mainstream hits.

5) Serial Experiments Lain

Image Courtesy of Triangle Staff

Serial Experiments Lain is considered one of the most mind-bending psychological thrillers of all time. Known for its gruesome, thought-provoking elements, this award-winning series leaves a lasting impact on viewers in just 13 episodes. Based on an original story, the series reached a proper conclusion and never needed a sequel. The story blurs the line between reality and the virtual world as it explores relevant themes of the age of digital life.

The series focuses on Lain Iwakura, an introverted fourteen-year-old and one of the many girls from her school who receives a disturbing email from her classmate Chisa Yomoda. However, the shocking part is that the girl recently committed suicide. Although the entire situation was strange, Lain still opened the email, not expecting she would be teleported into a virtual world of communication known as the Wired, where she begins to encounter one horrifying mystery after another.

4) Outlaw Star

Image Courtesy of Sunrise Studios

Unfortunately, Outlaw Star didn’t stand the test of time and is more or less forgotten among new anime fans. However, this forgotten gem was once one of the most popular space anime, loved for its intriguing adventure with a blend of fun and space exploration. The story centers around Gene Starwing, who always dreamed of piloting his own ship across the galaxy, but has been stuck doing odd jobs with his partner James Hawking.

However, their life takes a drastic turn after accepting a job from Rachel Sweet, who turns out to be a treasure-hunting outlaw. The duo is tasked with protecting Melina, a mysterious girl, as they continue to get entangled in more dangers than they bargained for.

3) Now and Then, Here and There

Image Courtesy of AIC

This 1999 original sci-fi fantasy anime series is one of the darkest and most haunting series of the decade that pushes emotional boundaries and portrays the themes of war and tragedy. The story follows Shuu, short for Shuuzo Matsutani, an ordinary boy with a passion for kendo who encounters a blue-haired girl named Lala-Ru, who wears a strange pendant. While trying to befriend the girl, he witnesses a woman accompanied by two serpentine machines attempting to capture Lala-Ru.

Having a strong sense of justice, Shuu attempts to save her but finds himself transported into a desert world, much more dreary than the place he comes from. However, despite being thrown into a dying, unknown world, Shuu doesn’t give up on protecting Lala-Ru, no matter what challenges the cruel world throws at him. During his journey, he experiences the true horrors of war, including torture and hunger, as he continues to hold on to his unwavering compassion.

2) GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Shonen series centers around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. However, even though he begins his teaching career for the wrong reasons, he soon develops a conscience and does everything he can to help his students. As the story continues, he gets to learn more about each of the students and the problems they face, including bullying, suicidal attempts, sexual harassment, and more.

With his unconventional methods, he supports his students and tries to make school as enjoyable for them as he possibly can. Although it’s technically a Shonen, the series comes off more as a Seinen thanks to its mature themes. The series deals with sensitive topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as the protagonist tries to bring his class of troubled teens around, and some of it can be considered controversial today. Not only that, but GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka also tells an inspiring story of redemption that can’t be overlooked.

1) Orphen

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Orphen is one of the best classic fantasies of all time, but it didn’t reach the level of fame it deserved. Based on Yoshinobu Akita’s light novel, which was also adapted into a manga, the anime only released two seasons during the 1990s. The story takes place six years after a major accident took place in a magic school called the Tower of Fang. On that fateful day, a magic user named Azalie was unable to control the magical sword’s power and transformed into a great dragon. While Azalie was more or less abandoned by the Tower of Fang, Krilancelo, a young magician who cared deeply for her, decided to do everything he could to save her.

Knowing that the elders at the tower wouldn’t help him, Krilancelo abandoned his given name and declared himself Orphen before embarking on a journey to find a way to turn Azalie back to normal. While the series begins on a serious note, it’s full of hilarious moments as Orphen embarks on his journey and meets new people along the way. The story also stands out for having a witty and sarcastic protagonist who often relies on his intelligence rather than his strength to overpower his opponents.





