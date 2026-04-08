5 Magic School Anime You Should Watch Instead of That Harry Potter TV Show

The Harry Potter franchise is returning to screens with a new TV series adapting the original books from the very beginning with HBO Max, but thankfully there are a ton of fun anime about magical schools that you can check out instead. Warner Bros. is bringing back one of their most fruitful franchises for a new reboot TV series introducing the Harry Potter world to a new generation, but it’s going to be releasing in a much different world than the feature films did all those years ago. It’s not the easiest sell compared to before.

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There are a number of reasons why fans of the now classic Harry Potter films or books might not want to see the TV series, but there are alternatives. If you don’t want to watch the new Harry Potter series but still want to get a new dose of magical school adventures, there are actually a few anime offerings that tap into the same vibe. It’s not exactly one for one with many of these releases, but hopefully they do offer a way to scratch that Harry Potter itch in some way without necessarily needing to support the franchise itself.

5). The Irregular at Magic High School

Courtesy of Aniplex

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Disney+

Tsutomu Sato’s probably the most prominent example of a magic school setting with an anime, but it’s the furthest thing away from Harry Potter. But where it’s ultimately going to scratch that itch is with its volume. It’s the longest of the magic school anime offerings with multiple seasons, a spinoff anime series, feature films and more. Unfortunately, the only hang up is the fact that its magic system doesn’t really seem fantastical at all. It’s more based in science and technology.

It’s also a different kind of main character as Tatsuya and his sister enroll in this school where she’s praised for her prodigal abilities, but he’s shunned at first for the way he needs to make up for his lack of pure power. If you do jump into this one, you can at least rest easy knowing there’s plenty of it to enjoy.

4). Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun!

Courtesy of BN Pictures

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

From the same writer behind Ichi the Witch (which is a great manga with magic and wizards that has yet to be adapted), Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! is the closest to the Harry Potter franchise in terms of overall vibe with its titular character. Iruma is a kid who was not only abused by his parents, but ultimately sold to a demon. The twist is that while this seems bad at first, the demon only wanted Iruma to be his grandson and has nothing but love for him.

Like Harry, Iruma enters an entirely different world and goes into a school with all sorts of magical creatures. Needing to rise through the ranks of the school from the very bottom with the rest of the misfits, Iruma-kun is a fun series with everyday adventures in school. There are arcs with intense build up and fights to pay it off, but the main draw is seeing a happy Iruma in a gentle and fun environment. With four seasons available at this time, this is another hearty adventure to jump into.

3). Little Witch Academia

Courtesy of Netflix

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you want more family friendly adventures with a tone like Iruma-kun, but are craving much more of the magic side of things, there’s no better choice than Little Witch Academia. It’s a self-contained 25 episode series that completes its story, but it’s the most akin to what you’d find in Harry Potter. Taking place in a school for young witches, Atsuko is hoping to become a witch like her childhood hero but has no real magical aptitude of her own. But when she discovers her childhood hero’s magic staff, things changed quickly.

Then tasked with discovering the hidden secrets in the staff, and dealing with all sorts of problems that rise from it, Atsuko and her group of friends take on increasingly tougher situations as the series continue. It’s true to its name of fleshing out fun adventures in the magical school, and is a show that the whole family can enjoy without too many issues. It even has that small dash of darkness that makes Harry Potter so special in the beginning.

2). Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

If you want more of the darker side of Harry Potter, Wistoria: Wand and Sword offers a good take on those elements. It features a magical school where the top mages then can ascend to the top of a massive tower in order to protect the entire world. But the main character, Will Serfort, has no magical ability of his own. Inspired by the fact that his prodigy of a childhood friend has already made it to the top of the ranks, Will is trying to get there to join her side by any means necessary.

But because he does not do well in any of his classics due to his lack of magic, the only way Will can score necessary points is by taking out monsters in a dungeon. Choosing to lean into his physical abilities instead, Will’s sword fighting skills are put to the test against rival mages, demonic threats, dark entities and much more. If you want tons of cool looking action and a lead you want to see succeed while the odds are stacked against him, this is the way to go.

1). Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Disney+

But what if you’re over it? What if the idea of a Harry Potter TV series is so ridiculous and unnecessary that it seems like a cynical cash grab? Mashle: Magic and Muscles is the perfect show for you in this case as it quite literally punches straight through all of the ridiculous magical school ideas. Because while Mash Burndead might also not have any magic abilities like Wistoria: Wand and Sword‘s Will, he goes to even further extremes when training his body to compensate. He becomes so strong and fast, in fact, that he moves his body like magic.

He can “fly” on a broom by vigorously kicking his feet around in midair, grab boulders with a single hand, and even has a main villain like Voldemort who is seeking to kill six specific beings to unlock his full power (rather than absorbing seven pieces of soul). If you’re wanting the exact opposite of Harry Potter with a comedic parody that emphasizes how ridiculous it all is (while still delivering tons of fun and impressive action), there’s no better option than Mashle.

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