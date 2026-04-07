Harry Potter: 7 Things That Still Make No Sense About Snape

One of the most fantastic things about being a fan of the Harry Potter Wizarding World is its countless characters. And yet, among so many of them — each with their own quirks and specific roles in the story — there’s one in particular who’s still a fan favorite and keeps the fandom arguing about him to this day, almost a decade after the final book was published. Severus Snape, who’s also back in the spotlight thanks to HBO’s upcoming TV series, has been called an anti-hero, a misunderstood figure, or simply a bitter adult taking his trauma out on teenagers. But here’s the worst (or best) part: every single one of those takes has valid arguments.

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He’s essential to Voldemort’s downfall, but he’s also cruel, resentful, and emotionally stuck in the past. So who is he, really? Because even after the major reveals about his life in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, plenty of things still don’t fully add up. And out of all of them, we picked 7 that are still hard to make sense of when it comes to Severus Snape.

7) His Worst Memory Is the Bullying at the Lake

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This memory is unforgettable, and it’s definitely not just about Snape being humiliated by the lake. It’s the moment that basically defines his entire trajectory: he loses Lily; James and Sirius publicly embarrass him; and that’s when his descent into darkness really begins. But Snape also had a horrible childhood and got pulled into the Dark Arts way too early. So why, out of all the tragedies in his life, is a school bullying incident what he considers his most traumatic moment? Is this scene really about bullying, or is it about Lily? Because the story treats it like the final breaking point in their friendship, but that only raises an even bigger question.

Snape was already deep into the Dark Arts at that point, and everything suggests he had already been using slurs like “mudblood” toward other people before that moment. Did Lily really only realize how far gone he was when it hit her personally? Was she truly that naive, or was she just clinging to the version of her old friend for as long as she possibly could? And from Snape’s side, did he honestly not understand that he was about to lose her forever until that exact second?

6) How He Became Skilled in Occlumency

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As we know, Snape is a master of Occlumency, and he managed to fool Voldemort incredibly well overall. The saga’s main villain was the most powerful living Legilimens, obsessed with control and paranoia, and yet the Hogwarts professor still managed to hide the truth for years without ever being exposed. And the more you think about it, the more impressive it gets: Snape wasn’t just lying; he was lying with his entire mind locked down, holding back emotions, memories, and intentions like he was carrying a bomb that could explode at any second, honestly. But then the real question kicks in: how?

Because if you stop and think about it, Snape is deeply bitter, which means he’s always battling his own emotions and isn’t exactly as cold as he tries to appear. Sure, it’s not impossible to learn emotional control, especially since Occlumency only works when you shut those feelings down completely. Still, how exactly did he manage to train himself into that kind of mental discipline after going through so much trauma and hardship in his life?

5) Why Didn’t He Just Kill Voldemort Himself?

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Snape hated Voldemort after Lily’s death, so how did he not just go out there and take the Dark Lord down himself? He had the skill, the access, and the opportunity, since he was a double agent. From a narrative standpoint, that would’ve ended everything too quickly, since Snape didn’t even know about the Horcruxes or how they worked, meaning any direct attack on Voldemort would’ve been basically tactical suicide. And after everything he went through and all the hatred he carried, Snape’s role was still to be the perfect spy. If he had snapped and tried to kill Voldemort, he would’ve blown the cover that he and Dumbledore had built for years.

But does it really make sense within the story? Not entirely. Snape literally begged for help to save Lily before she died, so it would be understandable if he had at least tried to do something against Voldemort, even without realizing how deep the situation was. Sure, as his Occlumency skills suggest, Snape is an extremely controlled and calculated person, but Lily’s death is the trigger that defines his entire life. That means his inner strength and restraint would have to be absolutely massive, then.

4) The Truth About His Past

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What we do know about Snape’s past is that he came from a miserable background: a lonely kid, constantly bullied, looking for power and a sense of belonging in all the wrong places. He ended up finding that escape through the Death Eaters, using them as an outlet for all that frustration. But what Harry Potter never fully explains is when Snape actually started to regret his choices. Was it fear? Ego? Or was it really always about Lily? And beyond that, what exactly did his life look like for him to turn into the person he became?

We know his mother was a pure-blood witch married to a Muggle man who abused both her and their son. But then what? Very little is revealed about Snape’s home life, and he seems to have been the only one of his generation in the family. How? Why? Snape isn’t a black-and-white character, and that’s what gives him so much depth and makes him interesting. But at the same time, his past is still too much of a mystery for his personality and behavior to make 100% sense.

3) What Did He Really Feel About Harry?

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Snape protects Harry, but at the same time, he also seems to genuinely hate him — and that can still be confusing. It makes sense that he keeps an eye on the kid because of Lily, and that he treats him badly because of everything that happened with James. But Snape’s real feelings toward the main character are still mostly theory, not an absolute truth. Deep down, Harry never felt Snape’s real care, because what’s driving him is just Lily’s shadow. So, apparently, what Snape does is act out of guilt, regret, and unrequited love, and that creates an uncomfortable dynamic between the two of them.

But if you really break it down, everything is so complicated that it’s hard to reach a clear conclusion about what Snape actually thought of Harry. The big question is whether the Hogwarts professor himself could even handle that duality, because it clearly tore him apart. And it’s something the saga could’ve explored much better at some point. His motives, and especially his true character, are never actually defined, which is why everything about Snape still feels complex and mysterious to this day.

2) Voldemort Fully Trusted His Loyalty

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Let’s be honest that Voldemort’s trust in Snape is one of the most questionable things in Harry Potter. The Hogwarts professor spent years living a double life, constantly playing both sides, and yet the Dark Lord still trusted him. That’s a huge gamble, especially considering that one wrong move from Snape could’ve gotten him killed on the spot. And honestly, Voldemort had the perfect opportunity to doubt him early on, when Snape only overheard part of Sybill Trelawney’s prophecy and passed that incomplete information along. However, Voldemort does end up failing because of that information.

If the villain had never heard the prophecy at all, he wouldn’t have gone after the baby in the first place (and Harry would’ve never been marked as The Chosen One). The prophecy only gains real weight and meaning because Voldemort chooses to act on it. So what would’ve made the most sense? The Dark Lord becomes a bit suspicious of Snape — but nope. And the craziest part is that this trust isn’t just a minor detail, because it’s one of the key things holding the entire story together.

1) He Never Imagined the Prophecy Could Involve Lily

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And speaking of the prophecy, there’s a pretty big inconsistency here. Snape is supposed to be an intelligent character, but when it comes to the most crucial details, he doesn’t connect the dots at all — he just runs straight to Voldemort with the information. He already knew the Dark Lord was capable of killing anyone, so did it seriously never cross his mind before telling him that Lily could be in danger when the prophecy specifically mentioned a boy born at the end of July, to parents who had defied Voldemort three times? Even if it could’ve been Neville, Snape still ends up putting the love of his life at risk without a second thought.

Then we see his memories in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, when he begs Dumbledore to protect Lily. Snape basically pleads with the Hogwarts headmaster to hide the Potters so they’ll be safe, and Dumbledore agrees in exchange for Snape defecting from the Death Eaters and becoming a spy. But by then, it’s already too late. On the bright side, it does prove something interesting: Snape is actually very human, since he comes off cold and calculating, but emotionally flawed.

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