11 Years Later, Critically Acclaimed Fantasy Shares First Update on Anime Sequel

The beloved romance fantasy, Yona of the Dawn, written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, reached its conclusion last year after confirming an anime sequel. The information was revealed in the Hana to Yume magazine, which published the final chapter. However, ten months after the sequel confirmation, the official X handle of the anime finally shared the first information regarding the series. The account confirmed that Pierrot Films will be responsible for the sequel anime. The animation studio is a subsidiary of Pierrot, which was established in February 2024. Since its establishment, it has worked on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Parts 3 and 4.

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Since the studio is still fairly new, it doesn’t have a long list of projects under its belt. However, considering the quality of Bleach‘s final arc, there’s no doubt fans are in for a surprise when Yona of the Dawn returns. The first season of the anime aired in 2014 and concluded the next year. Studio Pierrot was responsible for the entire season, and it stayed faithful to the manga with more-than-satisfying animation. While the anime wasn’t a breakout hit overseas, it gained enough popularity over the years that fans have been asking for Season 2 for a long time.

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So far, the only information the anime has shared is the animation studio. The official handle also refers to the next installment as a sequel, rather than directly confirming it will be a second season. Although the anime was confirmed ten months ago, the first update took longer than expected. Along with the official X handle, the update was also revealed on the final volume cover, which has only just been released in Japan. The final Volume 48 consists of the last few chapters along with the four-part side story that follows the main characters after the ending. Since the manga doesn’t have anything planned for now, not even a sequel or a spin-off, all fans can do is wait for the anime’s return. Considering the series’ popularity, the hype around the sequel isn’t surprising at all.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn‘s Anime Sequel

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Since the upcoming anime serves as the official sequel, it will continue Yona’s journey from where the first season left off. The manga began serialization in 2009 and ended this year with the side stories, which means that for a long-running series, the first season barely scratched the surface. The story is still in the initial phase since Yona hasn’t decided what path she will take in the future. Even with Hak, Yoon, and the four Dragon Warriors on her side, the journey ahead of her will be more challenging than anything she has ever faced before. She can’t return to the Hiryuu Castle and live her life as a princess after her father’s assassination at the hands of Su-Won.

Which is why she will continue traveling throughout the Kouka Kingdom and beyond to solve the many issues plaguing the innocent citizens due to her father’s negligence. The anime opens up with a brief glimpse at the future as Yona and her friends stop a war from breaking out. The sequel will shed light on what happened back then and Yona’s role in solving a major conflict, which would’ve been another disaster for the Kouka Kingdom. The series is praised for some of the best character developments seen in Shojo, which is all the more reason why the anime deserves a full adaptation rather than leaving things unanswered.