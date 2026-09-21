Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Fantasy Creator Returns With New Look For Final Release

Yona of the Dawn concluded its main story in December last year, but the release of the final volume was delayed due to the side stories. Written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, the manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009. Following 16 years of monthly serialization, the story reached its bittersweet finale as Yona’s journey came to a close. On the other hand, Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation in 2014. While it didn’t become a massive hit from the get-go, the series gained a wide global fan base over the years thanks to the exceptional storytelling and the international release of the manga.

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It’s currently one of the biggest fantasy series on Crunchyroll, which is all the more reason fans are looking forward to the sequel. Fans waited more than a decade for a sequel confirmation, and it wasn’t until the manga finale last year that the anime greenlit the story’s continuation. While there haven’t been any updates on the anime sequel, the manga is all set for its final volume’s release on October 20th, 2026. In her official X handle, Mizuho also shared a brand new visual for Volume 48.

What to Know About Yona of the Dawn‘s Final Release

The final volume will include the last few chapters along with the side stories. A special edition will also be released on the same day, which comes with an acrylic stand of the beloved characters based on a new illustration by the creator. Mizuho shared a sample of the visual to give fans an idea of what to expect from the bonus gift. However, the final volume’s release date is only for fans in Japan.

Viz Media has been releasing the English translation of the manga volumes, and so far, 46 volumes have already been released. Fans might have to wait a few more weeks or even months to get an update on the release dates of Volumes 47 and 48. Additionally, the publisher also picked up a 3-in-1 edition, and the first volume is all set to make its debut on October 20th, 2026. You can check out all the volumes and get links to buy the physical and digital copies on the official website of Viz Media.

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The anime sequel was announced in the Hana to Yume magazine along with the final chapter. However, the announcement only revealed that a sequel has been confirmed but didn’t share any other details. Even months after the announcement, no updates on the anime have been revealed, which means fans will have to wait longer than expected for the sequel. Not even the animation studio has been confirmed, so there’s no guarantee that Studio Pierrot will return to continue the anime adaptation.

The first season wraps up after Yona gathers all four Dragon Warriors for her journey. Her true journey will begin in the sequel season, where she will travel all over the Kouka Kingdom and beyond to change the lives of those suffering due to her father’s inability to maintain the stability of the kingdom.