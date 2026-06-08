Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Fantasy Creator Confirms New Release Ahead of Season 2

Kusanagi Mizuho’s acclaimed action fantasy manga, Yona of the Dawn, returns with new side stories in the latest issue of Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine. 16 years after the manga’s debut, the epic journey of Yona and her friends reached its bittersweet conclusion in December last year. However, the series not only confirmed an anime sequel but also an extra side story that serves as an epilogue. The side story will be compiled in the final Volume 48, which has yet to reveal its release date.

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The first two chapters have already been released in the previous magazine issues. The creator hypes up the third chapter of the side story in her official X handle, along with the confirmation that the next chapter will be the final installment. She also shared a glimpse at Hak, who has been traveling to the Wind Tribe’s territory. Despite being the leader of the tribe, he lived in the castle to serve as Yona’s bodyguard. Following the assassination of King Il, Hak completely abandoned his post and escaped the castle with the princess. He hasn’t been able to visit his home much since then, and it appears he has some unfinished business.

What Next For Yona of the Dawn?

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The first season of the anime concludes shortly after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gather all four Dragon Warriors. Yona is still unable to decide what path she’s supposed to follow. However, Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future ahead. The upcoming season 2 will continue her journey as she strives to change the Kouka Kingdom, which has been completely ruined under her father’s reign. The group will travel all across the kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys.

The first season already gave a glimpse at Yona and her friends driving away intruders from the Kouka Kingdom. That’s the first-ever glimpse at the group from stopping a war from happening in the kingdom. The story will follow their trials and tribulations as they change the kingdom from the inside, which couldn’t have been possible if Yona had never left the castle. Additionally, the story will also emphasize the truth behind the prophecy and the legend that Iksoo, the oracle, spoke of.

The anime has only confirmed its sequel without a visual or any kind of teaser, which also means there’s not a release window yet. The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. Volume 46 will make its English debut on July 7th, 2026. Additionally, in February this year, along with Volume 47 of the manga, the series also released a fanbook that contains basic information on the characters. It also included a Q&A section where Mizuho replies to some interesting questions from fans. Along with the latest Volume 47, the series will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format.

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