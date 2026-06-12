Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Fantasy Confirms Final Release Ahead of Anime’s Return

Written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved fantasy anime and manga series of all time. After being serialized for 16 years, the manga wrapped up its main story in December 2025. The series also returned with a four-chapter-long side story, which will be compiled in the final volume. Although the manga already had a decent fanbase in Japan, its popularity skyrocketed after its anime adaptation was released in 2014. While the anime wasn’t a mainstream hit at the time, the series gathered a massive fan base over the years. Along with the manga finale, a sequel was confirmed a decade after the first season concluded.

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While fans await more updates on the anime’s return, the manga is all set for its final Volume 48 release. In her official X handle, the manga creator shares the volume will be released on October 20th, 2026. The release date is only limited to Japan, and global fans might get an update in the first half of 2027. Along with the final chapters and the side stories, Volume 48 will also include several bonuses. The volume cover and details on the bonuses will be revealed at a later date. For now, the manga is all set to wrap up the side story next month.

What’s Next ForYona of the Dawn Franchise?

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

So far, the series has only confirmed an anime sequel without a visual or any other update. The information was specifically shared in the December 2025 issue of the Hana to Yume magazine, which included the final chapter of the main story. Fans can expect more information on the sequel after the side story is concluded in the July 2026 issue. The first season of the anime concluded right after Yona gathered all four Dragon Warriors from the prophecy.

Although her life isn’t in danger anymore, she is still unable to decide her next step, and Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future. While she is struggling to plan her next step forward, her friends stay behind her to back her up when she needs their support. Season 2 will continue her journey as she journeys to change the Kouka Kingdom, which has been slowly dying. The group will travel all across the Kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys that were running rampant during her father’s reign.

The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. Volume 46 will make its English debut on July 7th this year. Along with Volume 47, the series also released a special edition artbook, which is only available in Japan for now. The final Volume 48 will be out on October 10th, but its English release date has yet to be revealed.

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