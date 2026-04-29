11 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Drama Anime Prepares For Its Finale in September

One of the most beloved yet underrated anime series on Crunchyroll, Sound! Euphonium released its anime adaptation in April 2015. The series is based on a novel series written by Ayano Takeda and debuted in 2013. Only a year later, the series was adapted into a manga illustrated by Hami and was serialized on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi website in several parts. Additionally, one of the most renowned studios in Japan, Kyoto Animation, adapted the series and released three seasons and multiple films over the years. The anime has a lesser-known global fanbase compared to its popularity in Japan, but it remains one of the most acclaimed musical drama franchises of all time. The third season of the anime was released in April 2024 and was later announced to premiere in a theatrical edition in two parts.

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So far, only the Japanese release dates have been confirmed, and the franchise has yet to share any updates on a global premiere. All seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. The anime has already reached its conclusion, while the final part only retells the events that happened in the third season. To commemorate the premiere of the film’s first part, the official YouTube channel of Kyoto Animation also reveals the opening sequence in a video of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

What Is Sound! Euphonium About?

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The story centers around Kumiko Oumae, who has recently enrolled in Kitauji High School and hopes to forget about her past and have a fresh start. Not long after enrolling, she befriends Sapphire Kawashima and Hazuki Katou, and before she realizes it, Kumiko once again finds herself playing the euphonium and joining the school’s band club. The band is currently facing a massive crisis, and they might be unable to participate in the local festival, Sunfest.

Naturally, this also means that competing at a national level is out of the question. Noboru Taki, the new band advisor, suggests that they can either have fun while playing music or work extremely hard to get into nationals. However, Kumiko is filled with self-doubt after an unpleasant experience in middle school, as the mistake she made back then continues to obstruct her way. Not only that, but she also finds out that Reina Kousaka, someone she’s not on good terms with, has joined her new band club. Regardless of the challenges in front of them, the girls are training diligently to achieve their goals.

In the third season of the anime, the band is aiming to win a gold medal at the national competition. It’s the final chance for Kumiko and the third-year students to win a medal before graduation. While dealing with the pressure of the competition, Kumiko is also worried if she has what it takes to lead the band as the new Club President. The season concludes the journey as the girls put all of their hard work and dedication to strive for the top.

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