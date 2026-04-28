Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters Ahead of a Major Project

The exciting Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen reached its conclusion last month with a major cliffhanger. While the fourth season might take a while to be released, manga fans are already aware that the story will keep getting more exciting after Yuta grabbed all the attention in Sendai Colony. He again proves why he is a special-grade sorcerer with more cursed energy reserves than even Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. However, even after the Culling Game, the villains have no plans for stopping and are already a few steps ahead of the sorcerers. As fans await the Culling Game to resume in the upcoming season, the anime is all set to commemorate its 5th anniversary with several exciting surprises. The anime debuted in October 2020 and has been preparing for the anniversary since last year.

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A Juju Fest will be held this year to wrap up the anniversary celebrations, and the official website shares a gorgeous new visual to hype up the event. The visual spotlights the beloved characters from the series, including those who have been introduced in the Culling Game. The event will celebrate the 5 years of anime’s history, including the latest Season 3. Additionally, the voice actors will be present to play their respective characters on stage. Jujutsu Kaisen is known for having some of the best opening and ending themes, and the artists will be performing live during the two-day event. The event will be held on August 29th and 30th at K Arena Yokohama. Details about the prices, the performances, and everything else have been shared on the official website of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Wrap Up The Culling Game Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the anime has officially confirmed a Season 4, it has yet to reveal a release window or even a key visual. The latest Season 3 follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which resulted in the collapse of the Jujutsu society. The third season commences with Itadori’s Extermination, where Yuta does everything he can to fake Yuji’s death in front of the elders.

The story then moves on to the Perfect Preparation Arc, centering around Maki and her revenge against the Zenin Clan. While the Jujutsu society deals with several conflicts, including the fact that Gojo has been sealed inside the Prison Realm. The latest season introduces several fan favorite characters, both allies and enemies, including some who will have a crucial role in the final arc. Kenjaku, who has taken over Geto’s body, commenced the deadly battle royale and forced around a thousand sorcerers, including the ones he helped awaken their latent abilities and the reincarnated ancient sorcerers.

As the battle continues, Gojo’s students will get one step closer to rescuing him. Meanwhile, fans will also learn the true goals of Sukuna and Kenjaku, the two most crucial antagonists in the series. The Culling Game is a major turning point in the story, which includes several plot twists that set up the final arc of the story.

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