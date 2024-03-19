Sound Euphonium Season 3 Poster, Cast Additions Revealed

Sound Euphonium is one of the many franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Season 3 with a new poster and new additions to the voice cast! Sound Euphonium Season 3 is one of the many anime that will be premiering during the upcoming new wave of hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April, and it will be featuring a new school year as Kumiko deals with the struggles of ending her final year of school on a good note. But that comes with plenty of new challenges from new faces.

Sound Euphonium will see Kumiko facing against the future with some new faces joining the cast of the anime as first year students, and they include the likes of Shiina Natsukawa as Suzume Kamaya, Ayane Matsuda as Yayoi Kamiishi, Momoka Terasawa as Kaho Hariya, and Emiri Suyama as Sari Yoshii. They'll be joined by previous new addition Haruka Tomatsu as Mayu Kiroe. You can see the first look at these new characters with the poster for Sound Euphonium Season 3 below:

How to Watch Sound Euphonium Season 3

Sound Euphonium Season 3 will be premiering on April 7th in Japan as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and will be available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its drop in Japan. Produced by Kyoto Animation once more, the series stars a new cast featuring Haruka Tomatsu as Mayu Kiroe, Shiina Natsukawa as Suzume Kamaya, Ayane Matsuda as Yayoi Kamiishi, Momoka Terasawa as Kaho Hariya, and Emiri Suyama as Sari Yoshii. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime and three movies releases so far, you can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll.

Running for 12 episodes, Crunchyroll teases what to expect from Sound Euphonium Season 3 as such, "Eupho finally heads into the 3rd-Year Arc! The long-awaited 3rd season of Sound! Euphonium arrives this Spring. The concert band at Kitauji High School has over 90 members. Oumae Kumiko is now the president and does her best with her final high school club activities to try to win her long-desired gold at nationals."

Are you excited to see Sound Euphonium returning for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!