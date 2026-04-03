11 Years Later, Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of The Biggest Isekai Anime of All Time

Netflix keeps surprising fans with one exciting release after another. 2026 is especially turning out to be one of the best years for anime fans as the platform began streaming the Shonen Jump classic by Hideaki Sorachi, Gintama. As expected, the new slate for the rest of the year looks as intriguing as ever. Now that the Spring 2026 anime season is already here, the platform keeps adding more series to its library. Overlord, which was released in 2015, is often considered the best isekai anime ever. The anime has four seasons so far, all of which began streaming on Netflix on April 1st, 2026. Additionally, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shares a new list of eight series that will be added in April and May 2026.

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While the exact release dates of all these series haven’t been confirmed yet, the platform will be revealing them soon enough. One of the anime in the list is Overlord: Sacred Kingdom, the third film of the franchise, which was released in 2024. Since the April schedule is already here, there is a possibility that the film will begin streaming next month. In the meantime, fans can catch up with the four seasons of Overlord.

What Is Overlord About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime is based on the ongoing novel written by so-bin and illustrated by Kugane Maruyama. The story is set in a popular virtual reality world where the protagonist is transmigrated to as a powerful character. Yggdrasil is known for offering freedom to its players since they can explore the world as they see fit after a simple tutorial. They can even customize everything, including their classes and weapons. However, in the year 2138, the game was supposed to go down at midnight. One of the most devoted players, Momonga, decides to spend the last hours inside the guild called Ainz Ooal Gown.

Due to a strange turn of events, when midnight hits, Momonga is unable to log out of the game and finds himself transported into the virtual reality. He is also trapped inside his avatar’s skeletal body and desperately searches for a way to figure out the reason behind this ordeal. Much to his surprise, even the non-playable characters have personalities of their own. In hopes of getting out of this predicament, he orders his loyal servants to help him investigate the reason behind his arrival.

While he is at it, he also has every intention of taking control of the new world and finding others who are in the same predicament as he is. The anime is produced by Madhouse, one of the best animation studios in Japan, and is known for its stellar visuals. Season 4 was released in 2022, and there have been no updates for Season 5 in a while. Since the novel is still ongoing, the anime will likely continue the story in a new season, although fans will have to wait longer than usual.

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