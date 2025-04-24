It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch 2024’s Best Isekai Anime Movie

One of the biggest anime hits from 2024 will finally be available on streaming, becoming the easiest way to watch since the movie opened in theaters. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, the third film in the Overlord franchise, is now available on Crunchyroll. The film adapted the Paladin of the Sacred Kingdom story arc from the Overlord light novels, focusing on a kingdom overrun by an army of demi-humans. The Sacred Kingdom requests the aid of Ainz Ooal Gown and the Sorcer Kingdom to fend off the demi-humans and their demon ruler. The previous Overlord films, The Undead King and The Dark Warrior were released in 2017 as Part 1 and Part 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Overlord anime is one of the most popular isekai anime on the market, earning praise for its off-brand humor and surprisingly dark aesthetics. The series’ anime adaptation had a successful 52-episode run that lasted from 2015 to 2022. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom was the first major animated project in the series in two years, if not including the Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades web animations. The film had a fairly successful box office opening in the United States, earning around $1.16 million in ticket sales. Given the importance of the Paladin of the Sacred Kingdom story arc in the novels, The Sacred Kingdom film is vital for fans to get a full understanding of the franchise’s story.

Madhouse/Crunchyroll

Why You Should Watch Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom on Crunchyroll

Overlord has received recognition among fans for its engaging storylines, comedy, and surprisingly touching themes about video games. The series stars a normal Japanese salaryman who gets transported into the world of his favorite MMORPG, YGGDRASIL. He wore his headset when the servers of YGGDRASIL were shutting down, magically getting him trapped in the world while stuck in his player model, a skeletal monster called an Overlord. Taking up the name Momonga and then Ainz Ooal Gown, the protagonist aims to unite the kingdoms so that all types of species, humans or non-humans, can live in harmony.

Beyond its unique twist on the isekai genre, Madhouse, one of Japan’s most celebrated animated studios, produces the Overlord anime. Madhouse has worked on some of the best anime in the medium, helping animate acclaimed series like Cardcaptor Sakura, Death Note, One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The studio imbues the series with energetic action scenes and a dark atmosphere. Madhouse can effortlessly give the lead character’s skeleton avatar so much personality, highlighting his imposing features while keeping some of the character’s goofball charm.

Madhouse returns to animate the Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom film, receiving a higher budget to deliver a more visually arresting motion picture. The studio supplies its signature style, ingraining the movie with vibrant line art and popping fight scenes. While it’s preferred to watch the Overlord name before diving into Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, the movie still offers plenty of fun for fans of all types, making it a good film for anime fans to watch on Crunchyroll.