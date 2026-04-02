Jujutsu Kaisen’s Best Team Gets a New Look After Season 3 Finale

The exciting Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen finally reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger as fans await the Culling Game to continue in the upcoming season. While the fourth season might take a while to be released, the franchise has an exciting surprise for fans in May. The official JJK Phantom Parade Game visual book will be released on May 1st, 2026. The book will compile illustrations from the mobile game that have been released so far. Phantom Parade is the first officially licensed mobile game based on the series and was developed by Sumzap as a free-to-play role-playing title that is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

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It was released in Japan on November 21st, 2023, and took a year to be internationally available in multiple languages. The game closely follows the original storyline, including full-voiced scenes and battles, allowing the players to use Cursed Techniques. Apart from the main story, the game also introduces original characters, offering players new perspectives and challenges within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. @Go_Jover on X shared the book cover illustration, which features Satoru Gojo and the first-year students Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Continue The Culling Game Arc

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While the anime has confirmed a Season 4, it hasn’t shared updates on the release window or even a first look. The latest season features the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which caused the Jujutsu society to collapse. The third season begins with Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before starting the Culling Game, the longest arc in the series. Although the Jujutsu society is in chaos, the sorcerers continue their fight against the villains and figure out a way to free Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Season 3 introduces several characters, both allies and enemies, including some who will have a crucial role in the final arc. The Shibuya Incident was only the beginning of Kenjaku’s plans, and the villain cleared his biggest obstacle by sealing Gojo inside a special-grade object. Kenjaku commenced the deadly battle royale and forced around a thousand sorcerers, including the ones he helped awaken their powers and the reincarnated ancient sorcerers. On the other hand, Nobara’s status remains unknown in the anime ever since she received a fatal injury during her fight against Mahito.

While the manga reveals what happened to her, the anime has a long way to go before answering the biggest question about her. Despite being a part of the main trio, she didn’t make an appearance in the third season. The battle royale will continue in the fourth season as Gojo’s students get one step closer to rescuing him. Meanwhile, fans will also learn the true goals of Sukuna and Kenjaku. The Culling Game is a major turning point in the story with several plot twists that set up the final arc of the series.

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