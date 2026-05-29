12 Years Later, The Apothecary Diaries Creator Admits to Stealing a Major Part of History

2026 is going to be the most exciting year for The Apothecary Diaries fans since the anime is set to return with a third season in October as part of the Fall anime lineup. The upcoming season will be released into two cours and the second will premiere in Spring 2027. However, the most exciting part is the feature film that’s based on an original story written by the author. Information about the upcoming film is scarce, but it’s confirmed to hit the Japanese theatres in December 2026. Meanwhile, there’s no information regarding an international theatrical release, and fans will have to wait even longer for the official streaming date. Regardless, considering the popularity of the series, both Season 3 and the new film are going to be massive successes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Apothecary Diaries is one of the biggest franchises in recent years, as the light novel and manga volumes have over 45 million copies in circulation. One of the things that appeals to fans the most is the historical setting that’s rich in culture and artistic visuals. The characters don gorgeous robes to accentuate their appearance, befitting of their status. Additionally, the architecture and setting are reminiscent of ancient China, which led many to believe that the story is set during that era. However, in a recent interview with Scrmbl, Hyūganatsu not only debunked the major rumor but also revealed to stealing that part of history to create her story’s setting.

The Apothecary Diaries Creator Confirms The Story Isn’t Set in China

Image Courtesy of TOHO

When the interviewer asked about the common misconception regarding the story’s setting, the author replied, “Indeed. First of all, ancient is wrong here, as I would view that timeframe as the early modern period. In Japanese history, we’d place that as during and after the Edo period. That’s almost 1000 years ago, so I don’t think it describes the series at all. Even the Middle Ages just barely works…”

She further explained regarding the vague historical setting, “Basically, what I did was steal all of the most interesting parts of 1000 years of Chinese history and rearrange them as I saw fit.” When the interviewer said stealing is a strong word, she explained, “Well, that’s exactly what I did. For example, I put woodwind instruments into the story, but the fact is that they had just barely proliferated in the early modern period.”

Finally, the author also clarified, “It’s not technically set in China, but the setting is very much inspired by China. There are also some Japanese sensibilities in there, but I guess that’s par for the course since I’m Japanese.”

While most of the inspiration comes from China, there are also pieces of Japanese history blended into the story that don’t allow anyone to label the setting as something concrete. The story takes place in a fictional setting, following the characters in and outside the Palace as they go on with their daily lives. Even in a world rich with knowledge and culture, finding a genius like Maomao is quite rare, which makes her all the more special, especially to Jinshi. The story will continue to show the duo working together as the protagonist uncovers several mysteries around her.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!