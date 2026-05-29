Shonen Jump Reveals Exciting New Lineup For June After Major Cancellation

Thanks to the success of several long-running serializations during the 1980s and 1990s, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc., Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Launched in 1968, this iconic magazine has serialized countless incredible manga series and one-shots over the decades and continues to stay in the spotlight even now. Shueisha’s most famous magazine thrives even several decades after its launch, especially given how trends have changed significantly since then. Now, most series barely even reach 300 chapters before concluding their stories, including industry hits such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. Each year, the magazine also includes several new series in its roster. However, since the magazine has limited room for ongoing series, introducing new series will mean that just as many manga will have to be axed.

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The standard practice is for the magazine to wait around a year for a manga to release 40–60 chapters and at least a couple of volumes to see if it’s worth continuing. However, there are also times when a few series, regardless of how promising they may be, end up being discontinued without even releasing 20 chapters due to low viewership and reader ratings. Alien Headbutt is one such example, as the series will reach its finale on May 31st, 2026, with its Chapter 16. While there may be more cancellations along the way, the magazine will debut three exciting series in June.

Weekly Shonen Jump Will Debut Three New Series in June 2026

Weekly Shonen Jump will be launching 3 new series starting next week:



· #28: 'Animal Signal' by Haruhara Robinson (Senyuu) & Taishi Tsutsui (We Never Learn)

· #29: 'HAL FORMULA' by Terasaka Kento (Green Green Greens)

· #30: 'Canon Master' by Machida Reiya (VROOM!!!). pic.twitter.com/BRyp2tRWv7 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 28, 2026

The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. June is one of the most exciting months of the year so far, as the magazine will release three new series each week. On June 7th, Animal Signal by Haruhara Robinson and Taishi Tsutsui will make its debut. Robinson is known for a fantasy comedy titled Senyuu, while Tsutsui created a romantic comedy titled We Never Learn. Both creators have previously worked indvidually for their respective stories, proving the art and plot.

They will now be collaborating on this new project, and Shonen Jump will spotlight the series on the lead cover during its release. Additionally, Kento Terasaka, a cancelled Shonen Jump creator who created Green Green Greens, will be returning with HAL FORMULA on June 14th this year. Despite the manga’s early cancellation, Green Green Greens received acclaim from the very few readers it had, which is all the more reason why his comeback can’t be missed.

Lastly, on June 21st, Canon Master by Machida Reiya will make its debut. This will be Reiya’s first serialized work as the creator has only created one-shots over the years. Further information about the upcoming series will be revealed later on. Additionally, the information comes directly from the Japanese magazine, and the new titles are unofficially translated, so they may not align with the official ones.

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