The Apothecary Diaries Creator Breaks Silence on Upcoming Film

Based on Natsu Hyuga’s hit light novel, the anime adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries concluded in its second season in July this year. Right after the season finale, the series confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser without sharing a release window or further details. In October 2025, the anime commemorated its second anniversary and revealed that the third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October. Additionally, the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, after the studio takes a brief break in Winter of the same year. However, the most exciting part of the announcement was the series’ first feature film with an original story by the author. It’s expected to hit the Japanese theatres in December next year, although the details on the global release date have yet to be confirmed. Fans couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming releases, as the story only continues to get even more exciting. The first two seasons adapt four volumes of the light novel, and Season 3 will begin with Volume 5, where Jinshi and Maomao will travel together to investigate mysterious occurrences. Meanwhile, there is no information regarding the plot of the upcoming film. As anticipation grows, the voices behind Maomao and Jinshi share their thoughts on what’s to expect.

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