18 Years Later, One of The Greatest Manga of All Time Is Finally Making Its Anticipated Debut

After years of fans asking for a higher quality version of what is possibly one of the best anime made, they have been answered as the legendary Monster series is finally being released in Blu-ray version soon, courtesy of Discotek Media. The series is a cult-classic and highly praised, and for good reason, but its physical media presence has been lacking, with resellers charging a fortune for DVDs, and Blu-rays existing but region-locked to the chagrin of American fans. The announcement that it will be available to North American audiences in such high quality is a big win for the thousands who have been waiting all this time, as Naoki Urasawa’s masterpiece and his most well-known work eyes a next year release.





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