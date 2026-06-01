Solo Leveling Confirms Exciting Update For Its Biggest New Project Amid Season 3 Delay

Solo Leveling premiered its highly anticipated Season 2 last year as part of the Winter 2025 lineup and adapted the best arc of the story. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions as Jinwoo finally managed to wake his mother up from her eternal slumber. It doesn’t take long for the story to pick up the pace and commence the Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwo fought his strongest opponent yet. He will face more challenges going forward, and Season 3 is also expected to unravel the mysteries behind his powers. It’s been more than a year since the anime concluded its Season 2, and there hasn’t been an update regarding the sequel yet. While fans await more updates on the anime, the studio behind Solo Leveling, A-1 Pictures, is returning with new surprises in July this year. This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and A-1 Pictures will be holding its panel on the second day of the event. Fans can expect new updates on all the upcoming shows and projects. This also includes the studio’s original series, Grow Up Show, which was announced last year and is all set for its premiere in July. The official X handle of Anime Expo confirms that the anime producer, Shota Fujii, and the director, Kanta Kamei, will be making their appearances at the event. Kamei is best known for directing Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend and Bunny Drop. Additionally, Fujii is renowned for his contributions to 86 and NieR: Automata Ver1.1a.

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What Is Solo Leveling: Karma About?

The game was announced during Anime Expo in July last year, and it was confirmed to focus on an entirely new storyline. It will exclusively cover the Monarchs’ War Arc, one of the best arcs in the series. Not only will Karma adapt the original plot by Chugong, but it also expand the story even further through many original scenes.

The game is expected to follow Jinwoo’s journey when he travels back in time to save countless lives that were lost due to the appearance of the gates. Along with his shadows, he fought for 27 years against all the Monarchs in order to make sure that gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline. Jinwoo’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain, as he saved the world once again, even though his efforts were never recognized by the world.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Still Hasn’t Shared Any Updates

It’s been more than a year since Season 2 premiered, and yet, A-1 Pictures hasn’t even officially renewed the anime for another sequel. Although considering the popularity of the series, it’s pretty much obvious that it will eventually return with a third season, the studio’s silence only indicates that the delay will be longer than expected.

The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the entire story. Following the events that take place on the island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history and the reason Jinwoo was granted such unparalleled powers. The series will also reveal everything about the Monarch of Shadows and how Jinwoo is connected to him.

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