Viral Anime Short Proves 20th Century Boys Needs an Anime ASAP

Naoki Urasawa has become a legend in the anime space as the mangaka has weaved some thought-provoking stories that are often considered by fans to be some of the best representations of manga. Series like Pluto and Monster have helped show how Urasawa’s riveting stories about humanity and the meaning of life can resonate with viewers. Despite Pluto’s recent success on Netflix, there are still many of Urasawa’s works that have yet to hit the small screen. 20th Century Boys is perhaps the biggest example of a story without an anime so fan animators are taking matters into their own hands.

While 20th Century Boys never received its own anime adaptation, it did ironically receive three live-action films that attempted to cover its story. The series is primed for movies as it is a more human story that sees childhood friends attempting to decipher a conspiracy that involves a plan they made as children becoming a nightmarish reality. The series first began in 1999 from Urasawa and remains a fan-favorite to this day thanks to its characterization and mind-bending shocks. Should the 20th Century Boys ever receive an anime series, it would take the world by storm.

20th Century Boys Gets a Fan Anime

This fan anime might not be a full series but it’s clear that the animators have an excellent understanding of the series and the characters that originated from creator Naoki Urasawa. Thanks to the success of Monster and Pluto, it’s a safe bet that anime fans might one day sink their teeth into 20th Century Boys.

If you want to learn more about 20th Century Boys, here’s how Viz Media describes the series, “For Kenji, a simple convenience store manager who once dreamed of becoming a rock ‘n’ roll musician, a host of memories from his past come rushing back when one of his childhood friends mysteriously commits suicide. Could this new death be related to the rise of a bizarre new cult that’s been implicated in several other murders and disappearances? Determined to dig deeper, Kenji reunites with some of his old buddies in the hope of learning the truth behind it all.”

Want to see if 20th Century Boys finally gets an anime adaptation?