2026’s Biggest Sports Anime Reveals First Look at New Movie After Finale

The year’s biggest sports anime has announced it’s coming back with a brand new feature film after the TV anime’s latest finale, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new teaser trailer and poster. It’s been a great year for anime thus far, but the slate of Winter 2026 anime releases is poised to come to an end as a new wave of anime begin to hit as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule this April. But as this first wave of shows says goodbye, there are some big announcements to keep them going further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tsurumaikada’s Medalist has been a major hit for anime fans ever since the ice skating focused series made its debut last year. That hot streak has been continuing with the release of its (albeit much shorter) second season this year, and now that’s going to continue with a new feature film release. Revealed in full following the end of the Medalist Season 2 finale, you can check out the first look trailer and poster the new feature film below.

When Does Medalist’s New Movie Come Out?

Play video

Medalist will be coming to theaters with its debut theatrical film sometime in 2027 in Japan, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. This new film is going to be picking up right after the events of the TV anime series, but concrete details about what to expect from it have yet to be revealed. But it continues to build on the path that the young Inori has been on through the first two seasons, and could serve as a major climax to everything that has come from the anime thus far.

Production details for the film have yet to be announced, but there’s a hope it will look just as good as the TV anime series. Yasutaka Yamamoto directs the anime for ENGI with Jukki Hanada handling the screenplay, Chinatsu Kameyama providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. Figure skating icons such as Akiko Suzuki, Yuhana Yokoi, and Hinano Ibobe even provided the choreography for the skating routines through the series too.

Why Is Medalist So Special?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Medalist has been one of the unsung sports anime heroes of the last few years, and really needs much more attention. If you wanted to catch up on the series thus far, you can now find it streaming with Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in international territories. The sports series has been hitting all the marks that you would hope to see in the best sports stories, but it’s all in a way that you would not expect to see. Especially given how viral its sequences have gone.

Medalist tells the story of an ice skater who couldn’t quite reach the peak coaching a young hopeful who’s just starting out her journey, and the two of them are reaching whole new peaks with one another. It’s a story that has been really taking off with the fans who have seen it, so make sure to add this to your list as the new movie gears up for its release next year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!