10 Most Underrated Anime of 2025 Your Probably Missed

2025 has been an exciting year for anime fans with the return of hit shows such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, and many more. The year also marked some of the most exciting debuts, including Gachiakuta, Witch Watch, and so on. As the last anime season of the year, the Fall 2025 lineup is almost nearing its end, and all the anime series and films have already made their debut this year. Just like any other year, we see a wide range of sequels and new additions to the anime world, each offering something unique to fans. While hit shows such as Spy x Family Season 3 and My Hero Academia: Final Season are getting most of the attention, the year has no shortage of new series that quietly slipped under the radar.

With dozens of shows being introduced each year, some inevitably go unnoticed despite their quality. Other shows, such as May I Ask For One Final Thing?, are only moderately famous and are still relatively talked about despite deserving a lot more attention. Some of the series listed below are obscure, while others only have a small fanbase for now. However, all the anime series listed below premiered this year and are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

10) Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

This unique romance set in a fantasy world follows Melphiera Marchalrayd, a noble lady shunned by high society for her exotic taste in monster meat. What high society fails to understand is that while the monsters are ferocious and poisonous beasts, when cooked properly, they can have the most delectable taste. Determined to change her kingdom’s perception of monster meat, Melphiera continues to use them in exquisite cuisine. However, because of her strange hobby, she is unable to find a suitable partner and settle down as her family wants. Feeling dejected at a social gathering, she doesn’t expect to cross paths with Aristide Rogier du Galbraith, a skilled fighter who might be the one she needs.

9) Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Image courtesy of Project No. 9

This modern medical mystery centers around the brilliant yet eccentric Dr. Takao Ameku, director of the Department of Investigative Pathology at Tenikai General Hospital. While her department specializes in diagnosing complex medical cases that are beyond the expertise of other physicians, Ameku often involves herself in unique cases, solving the mysteries behind peculiar deaths and murders. She also often involves her assistant, Yu Takanashi, in these investigative adventures. Although the series was intriguing from start to finish, the studio still hasn’t renewed it for a second season.

8) Medalist

Image Courtesy of ENGI

Based on Tsurumaikada’s award-winning manga, Medalist will return with a Season 2 in January 2026. The series follows Tsukasa Akeuraji, who always dreamed of becoming a solo figure skater; he’s now barely scraping by after starting his career a tad too late. Resigned by his failure, he takes on an assistant coach job and is enamored by the talent of Inori Yuitsuka, a fifth grader. Realizing her potential, he dedicates himself to training her the best he can so she will one day reach the Olympics and become a medalist.

7) Anne Shirley

Image courtesy of The Answer Studio

Based on the classic early 20th-century novel, the story follows eleven-year-old orphan Anne Shirley, who has spent her life moving from one family to another without ever finding a place where she truly belongs. However, her life begins to change when she moves in with elderly siblings at Green Gables, a quiet farm tucked away in a small town. The adaptation follows her journey as she settles into her new life, experiences several things for the first time, including attending school and making friends, all the while navigating the challenges of growing up.

6) Sanda

Image courtesy of Science SARU

This underrated action mystery by Paru Itagaki, the same creator as Beastars, released its anime adaptation in the Fall season this year. Set in near-future Japan, the story follows the country facing a crisis of extremely low birth rates, with only 0.1% of the population under the age of 15. As such, children are strictly cared for and protected in boarding schools. At the age of 14, Kazushige Sanda’s life takes a bizarre turn when his classmate, Shiori Fuyumura, learns he is a descendant of Santa Claus. Unable to accept the horrible state of his country, Kazushige wishes to grow up and become Santa Claus to fight against the adults and protect the children.

5) Lost in Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studios/Netflix

Even as the first globally released Korean animated film, Lost in Starlight didn’t catch much attention despite being one of the most visually striking sci-fi films. The story, set in the year 2050, blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack. The film centers around a young scientist, Nan-young, who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project but is told to be on standby. During her break in Seoul, she meets Jay, a musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. As the story continues, the two encourage each other and embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they might have to part soon.

4) Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days

Image Courtesy of Ajia-do

Romance comedies never get old, and Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days just might be the perfect comfort show you need to watch as soon as possible. The story centers around Kiyoko Yoshida, the president of Class 2-1, who couldn’t ignore Tsuyoshi Yano on the first day of school after seeing him covered in injuries. Although she tries her best to help him and even cautiously follows him because of her worries, she is stunned to learn that he keeps getting hurt because he’s extremely clumsy. Since then, Kiyoko has made it her mission to help him avoid trouble while also carrying a first-aid box with her.

3) Cleveatess

Image Courtesy of Lay-duce

This action fantasy will reel you in from the very first episode thanks to the unique worldbuilding and stellar animation. The story focuses on a powerful demon lord named Clevatess, who leaves a trail of death and destruction behind him after being challenged by a group of 13 human heroes. However, Clevatess revives one of the heroes, Alicia Glenfall, to help him raise an infant named Luna, whose choices are destined to shape the fate of the human world. The anime continues to follow the unlikely alliance between the demon lord and a resurrected hero, as they navigate the challenges of childcare.

2) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

One of the best sci-fi anime, this hidden gem is an original anime set in the year 2157, long after humanity abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Although most of civilization has been lost, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, still functions to this day thanks to the hardworking robots. Unfortunately, the hotel that was once famous for its hospitality hasn’t seen a new customer in decades. Even so, the hotelier robots still function to this day, working tirelessly to keep the hotel in the best condition.

1) Secrets of the Silent Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Gokumi

This underrated fantasy is set in the fictitious kingdom of Ridill, where Count Kerbeck’s territory has battled against dragons for generations. Monica Everett is the only mage in the world who can use magic without enchanting spells, yet her formidable power is unparalleled. Although she finds comfort in living a secluded life, Monica is forced into action when a fellow Sage tasks her to protect the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill, whose life is in grave danger. In order to covertly protect the prince, she has to go undercover as a student at Serendia Academy despite her social anxiety, as she is torn between her personal struggles and her duties.

