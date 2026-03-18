10 New Spring 2026 Anime to Watch This April (Ranked By Hype Level)

As the Winter 2026 anime schedule comes to an end, there are a whole new wave of anime releases coming this April for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. The year has already gotten off to a very hot start as we have not only seen some juggernaut franchises returning for new episodes, but there have been plenty of new projects to watch as well. This is the same case for the next wave of anime coming this Spring as well as there are some new series that are making their anime adaptation debuts at last.

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While there are going to be plenty of major franchises returning for new episodes this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, there are several brand new projects making their debut as well. This list highlights ten of the new anime adaptations that are going to premiere this April (with a few already well into their runs by that time), and you can read on below to find out which new shows you should watch this April.

10). Rooster Fighter

Courtesy of Adult Swim / Viz Media

Shu Sakuratani’s Rooster Fighter is already getting off to a wild start as one of the most unique shows of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Focusing on a rooster wandering throughout Japan, the world has been overrun by massive demonic threats against humanity. This rooster is the only one strong enough to fight back against these monsters, and this rooster is out for revenge against the demon that killed his sister.

It’s a radical kind of series that already stands out visually, but it’s much wilder than even that. It’s going to be one of those shows that you’ll see clips of its wildest moments online, so make sure to check it out.

9). The Ramparts of Ice

Courtesy of Netflix

Kocha Agasawa has already been lighting up the anime world thanks to the success of You and I Are Polar Opposites, and The Ramparts of Ice is looking to keep that hot streak going. That Shonen Jump series really drew fans thanks to the connection of its main duo of a highly open and social girl with a more withdrawn guy.

But this series seems to flip that dynamic with an introverted heroine and a boy who brings her out of her shell the more they spend time with one another. Given how Agasawa’s other series has been received so far, there’s a hope that this show can tap into that same fun, romantic spirit too all while it also steadily expands its central cast.

8). Petals of Reincarnation

Courtesy of HIDIVE

You’re only going to get one show this Spring where the actual Adolf Hitler plays a role as a major villain, and Mikihisa Konishi’s Petals of Reincarnation still has a lot of wilder reveals still being kept a mystery. Set in a world where humans can tap into the abilities of real historical figures by slicing their necks open, a war breaks out between the good and evil people of the past.

It’s a series where you’ll see Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton facing off against genocidal dictators, and that makes it so appealing as there’s no telling how it’s all going to turn out. This could be one of the big hits if it doesn’t go under the radar.

7). Kill Blue

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue is the first of the Shonen Jump anime releases on this list, and it’s releasing under unique circumstances. With the manga ending its run last year, it was quickly announced that it would finally be getting an anime adaptation of its own. The series follows Juzo, a deadly hitman who is at the top of his field. But when his DNA gets mutated during a mission gone wrong, he’s turned back into his 12 year old self and can’t take on his old kind of jobs.

Instead, he’s tasked by his organization to enroll into a middle school and see if it’s a safe place. Juzo starts to love his new middle school life, but all the while his organization is trying to restore him back to his adult self. With all sorts of cool and wacky adventures from that point, this is going to be a fun one.

6). Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi is one of the most enthralling series in Shonen Jump at the moment, so that’s what makes its anime debut all the more curious. Rather than going to any singular streaming platform, the show is going to be released completely for free on YouTube. It’s the best thing for it because it’s set to introduce a whole new wave of fans to the classic art of Rakugo. The series focuses on the titular Akane, who decides to get into the world of Rakugo after her father was ridiculed and pushed out of the art form.

Wanting to not only find out why her father was doomed in that way, but also inspired to craft a Rakugo all her own, the series then follows Akane as she takes on bigger opponents and seemingly impossible odds. It’s the kind of Shonen Jump series with a ton of events throughout even if it doesn’t feel as action heavy as the others. Don’t let this one slip by.

5). Marriagetoxin

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin is another cool Shonen Jump anime coming our way this Spring, and it offers a whole new take on romance anime. Hikaru is a poison wielding assassin from a clan that goes back for many years, but has no romantic prospects. To keep his sister from being forced to marry and bear a child for the family, Hikaru wants to find a wife as soon as he possibly can in order to save her from that fate. Enter, a con artist who gives him the in he needs.

Mei is a person who has made many enemies over the years for their swindling, but has the experience and expertise about romance that Hikaru sorely lacks. Thus the two decide to team up with one another to find Hikaru a wife by any means necessary all while dealing with tons of unique assassins and other troubles. If you want your action with a dash of wacky personality, this one is going to be it.

4). MAO

Courtesy of Sunrise

Rumiko Takahashi is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time thanks to projects like Inuyasha, Urusei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2 and more, and MAO is the creator’s latest series that seeks to follow that same legendary path. Nanoka is a young girl who suddenly finds herself transported to feudal Japan (much like fans saw with Kagome all those decades ago) but has no memories of what accident led her there.

When she runs into the titular Mao, and the two find themselves in a village full of ghosts, the two of them end up on a much bigger adventure than anyone could have expected. It’s a classic fantasy series, and it’s certainly one that’s going to stand out from the others this Spring.

3). JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

Courtesy of Netflix

This is technically a cheat because it is another season in the massively popular JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, but it’s going to be an entirely fresh start. Steel Ball Run is the first in a brand new continuity for the anime series, and that means fans can jump into this one without knowing much about anything that has come before. While there are allusions to long running characters, this is set in a whole new universe with a wild new setting.

It’s probably the most appealing version of the franchise in quite some time too as it’s set in 1900s America with the start of a massive race that spans across the country for a prize. Think movies like The Cannonball Run or Rat Race where wacky characters are trying to get to a goal first and deal with all sorts of stuff along the way…but add Stand abilities to the mix.

2). Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Bones Film

Hiromu Arakawa is another massive creator that fans absolutely love thanks to the success of Fullmetal Alchemist, and Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the newest anime for the creator’s projects. This series is set in a world where people can control a duo of spiritual beings known as Daemons, and focuses on two twins who are separated at a young age but are hoping to reunite together someday through the course of a new adventure.

With the world on the cusp of destruction, and their full abilities coming to fruition, the two twins need to somehow work together to save everyone. It’s full of big ideas and even bigger action with the same studio that tackled Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood way back when, so we could be looking at a winner here.

1). Witch Hat Atelier

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

But even with all of these heavy hitters from notable creators, the most anticipated new anime of the Spring 2026 schedule overall is Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier. Delayed from its originally scheduled release last year, and tackled by the same studio behind Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, this is going to possibly be the next fantasy epic that anime fans get obsessed with if everything works out the way it should.

Coco exists in a world of magic, and hopes to become a witch in the future despite having no magic abilities of her own. When she runs into a mysterious magic user and accidentally turns her mother to stone, Coco begins a whole new journey through this magical world as she seeks to save her mother. It turns out the world of witches has a secret darkness behind it, and fans are going to want to see how it all plays out.

What do you think? What new anime are you most excited to see this Spring? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!