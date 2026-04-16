5 Years Later, Controversial Isekai Anime Is Finally Coming to Netflix

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix is bringing a new list of series to the platform. The streaming giant kicked off the year with some of the most gorgeous and exciting anime of all time, including Cosmic Princess Kaguya and Love Through a Prism. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases the entire season lineup in the first month of each quarter, Netflix brings series every month, including originals or reviving older anime. Now that April is finally here, the platform has already begun streaming the anticipated Dorohedoro Season 2 and is all set to debut more beloved shows for fans. While several anime were confirmed to be added to the platform earlier, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shared a new list of series a couple of weeks ago.

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Since the exact release dates of all these series weren’t announced at the time, What’s on Netflix reveals that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be coming to the platform on April 24th, 2026. The anime debuted in January 2021 and has remained one of the most popular yet controversial isekai of all time. While Crunchyroll is streaming all seasons of the anime, Netflix hasn’t confirmed how many of them will be added this month.

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation About?

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The anime is based on an acclaimed novel written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka. The story focuses on a 34-year-old who was bullied and oppressed his whole life. Unfortunately, when he finally found a chance to do something heroic, he died in a tragic accident. However, he soon finds himself awakened in another world as Rudeus Greyrat. With memories of his previous life and his loving parents to support him, Rudeus easily adapts to his new environment. He also displays exceptional magical talent that stuns everyone around him.

Thanks to his father and a mage named Roxy Migurdia, he hones his skill in swordplay and magic. Eventually, he befriends a girl named Sylphitette who happens to be around his age. As the story continues, he strives to lead a better life than his previous one. While the series is famous, it also receives criticism for the moral ambiguity of the protagonist and the uncomfortable themes explored in the story.

Spring 2026 Is Packed With Exciting Anime Coming to Netflix

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On top of the new releases, Netflix is also bringing some of the most famous and exciting anime that have been released in recent years. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is easily the most popular one in the list and will finally be added to the platform after three years in May this year. On the other hand, several anime in the list, such as Blue Lock and My Dress-Up Darling, have more than one season, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet if all seasons will be added at once or if fans will have to wait longer.

Overlord is considered one of the best isekai of all time, and the series began streaming on the platform on March 31st. The Spring 2026 list includes the third film of the franchise, which was released in 2024. This is only a short list for now, and more series will be confirmed for April and May going forward.

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