This Summer 2026 Anime Proves Kagurabachi Could Be 2027’s Most Visually Striking Anime

Kagurabachi has become one of the biggest sensations in the anime and manga world, with fans hoping to see an anime adaptation even before the first chapter was released back in 2023. Three years later, an anime adaptation of the series was finally announced, with the anime set to premiere in April 2027. Furthermore, adding to the excitement, the first 20 minutes of the first episode will be unveiled during a special world tour that will begin this summer, meaning it could happen at any time. This showcases that the anime is being positioned for success.

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However, fans naturally had concerns about who would handle the production, with many hoping that acclaimed studios such as Madhouse, MAPPA, or WIT Studio would animate the series. The announcement, however, confirmed that the anime will be produced by Cypic anime studio. Although fans had major concerns about how the studio would handle the acclaimed Shonen Jump title, Cypic has already proven its capabilities with recent anime, including the 2025 Anime of the Year nominee, The Summer Hikaru Died. However, another new anime by the studio, The World Is Dancing, which has just premiered as part of the Summer 2026 season, has proven that the Cypic anime studio may be an even better choice than fans initially thought.

Kagurabachi‘s Anime Studio’s New Summer 2026 Anime Proves the Upcoming Shonen Jump Title Will Look Gorgeous

Image courtesy of Cypic

The World Is Dancing, Cypic’s latest anime, was already gathering attention as one of the most visually appealing titles airing in Summer 2026. However, with its premiere on June 29, the anime more than proved that it is one of the best-looking anime of 2026 with just a single episode. The World Is Dancing has a very niche genre, and it is the kind of series that fans would never have expected to receive this level of animation. Yet, the anime’s fluid visuals perfectly complement its unique story of a boy pursuing Noh, a Japanese theatrical art form, in the 1300s. Throughout the episode, the series felt like art coming to life, putting to rest any doubts about Cypic Studio’s abilities.

This episode alone helps envision how the Kagurabachi anime could look, as it also contains nuances of a specific art form that Cypic will surely elevate. What could make Kagurabachi even more visually appealing is that it will be another major shonen title that could help Cypic gain further recognition in the industry. It seems that the studio truly cares about its reputation, as evidenced by the team it has assembled for the production of the anime. While there are many details that support this, one detail alone is enough to prove that the series is bound to become an action masterpiece with striking visuals.

The lead director for the anime will be Tetsuya Takeuchi, a well-known figure in the industry who is famous for creating iconic sequences such as the fight between Gaara and Rock Lee during Naruto‘s Chunin Exam arc. The director was also involved in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s iconic fight between Yuji and Choso. With such a foundation, Kagurabachi is indeed set up for success, and the early premiere of its first episode this summer only proves how confident the studio is in the project. Thus, for fans wondering how Kagurabachi could look in anime form, The World Is Dancing, which is currently airing and is also being adapted by Cypic Studio, offers a glimpse of that quality and proves that Kagurabachi is already on the road to becoming a visual masterpiece of 2027.

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