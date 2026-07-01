HBO Max Has Removed One of Its Strangest Anime Originals

In the streaming game these days, it can sometimes feel like no movie and/or television series is safe. Aside from properties often playing leapfrog when it comes to platforms, there are unfortunate scenarios where certain projects leave streaming entirely. Unfortunately, just such an example recently happened in relation to HBO Max, as one of Warner Bros most recent and strangest animated properties has left the platform behind. Luckily, while said anime revival might no longer be streaming on the WB’s biggest streaming service, it’s still possible to watch the series whenever you want, and we’re more than happy to explain how.

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Warner Bros’ commitment to anime has been well-known by fans in recent years, with the studio putting more money, time, and resources into creating original projects within the medium. One of the lesser-known examples of this was the “Gokko” umbrella, which re-imagines classic animated figures created by the WB. Tom and Jerry Gokko re-imagines the cat and mouse who are forever at war with one another, but the anime series is now gone from HBO Max. Luckily, the entirety of the series is currently available to watch on YouTube, and you can check out a compilation of the anime installments below from Warner Bros itself.

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The Gokko Umbrella

Warner Bros. Media

Tom and Jerry Gokko might be the first of this wild new anime style to emerge from Warner Bros, but it won’t be the last. Earlier this year, Looney Tunes Gokko premiered, which re-imagines the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and their crew of colorful cartoons. Much like its predecessor, the new take on the Looney Tunes can be found on Warner Bros’ YouTube channel. Alongside these two entries, Warner Bros doesn’t appear to be done with this unique take on its animated classics, as the studio has also announced that Scooby-Doo will get similar treatment in a re-imagining that has yet to share a release date.

As for what other anime projects Warner Bros has in the works, the Annecy International Animation Festival revealed that the studio is once again returning to the DC Universe following The Suicide Squad Isekai. Joker: Laugh Riot will be a new anime series focusing on the Clown Prince of Crime who finds himself in a world where the Batman is dead, meaning he has lost all meaning in his own life. While the Joker’s anime has yet to reveal its release date, it once again proves that the WB sees the importance of anime in this day and age. Even with the first Gokko series departing HBO Max, it doesn’t seem as though Warner Bros is pulling back when it comes to investing in the anime medium.

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