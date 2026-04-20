7 Years Later, Netflix Loses One of Its Best Supernatural Fantasy Anime

With the anime industry growing in popularity across the globe, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s already one of the mainstream media forms. While Crunchyroll is the largest global hub of anime series and films for fans, Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for viewers to enjoy. Almost every original anime offers something unique, not only in terms of story and setting but also in animation. Unfortunately, although these original stories showcase the diversity and artistic range of modern anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing. The Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix has its own range of series coming to the platform in April and May. Unfortunately, just as many series will be debuting this year, viewers will also have to bid farewell to some of the best anime ever.

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What’s on Netflix has already confirmed that over 100 Netflix Originals are leaving the streaming service, and the list includes some really incredible anime, including Sirius the Jaeger, which left the platform on April 6th, 2026. Since the anime was exclusively streaming on Netflix, there’s no way to legally watch it anymore. Produced by P.A. Works, the anime was released in 2018, and despite offering everything fans could want from a dark fantasy, it was not renewed for a second season since it never got enough attention.

What Is Sirius the Jaeger About?

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works

The story is set in the 1930s, following a young werewolf (Sirius) named Yuliy, who travelled to Japan with a vampire-hunting group called the Jaegers. After the tragedy that befell his family, he swore to hunt down every remaining vampire on Earth, and his latest mission brings him to Japan, where a group of such monsters has been causing chaos in the shadows. The vampires blend into human society, and their true goal is to find the powerful ancient relic known as the “Ark of Sirius,” a gift from God to Yuliy’s clan, said to grant immense power to the one who acquires it.

Yuliy lost his village and his loved ones because of the vampires’ thirst for power, and his vengeance is only beginning. As his hunt continues, he uncovers the dark truth about his past and the true nature of the legendary relic. Even though the anime ends on a cliffhanger, with several unanswered questions, it was still worth watching, considering the incredible build-up, animation, and characters introduced so far.

The main reason series end up leaving the platform is that the licensing deals expire. Oftentimes, Netflix just wants to cut costs and remove obscure titles to lower costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when a series that couldn’t get enough recognition will ever return. Unfortunately, the anime was exclusive only to Netflix, meaning there is no legal way to stream it anymore.

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