Netflix Releases a New Slate of Anime Coming in April and May

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix has confirmed a new list of series coming to the platform. 2026 is turning out to be one of the most exciting years for anime fans. The streaming giant kicked off the year with some of the most gorgeous anime of all time, including Cosmic Princess Kaguya and Love Through a Prism. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases the entire season lineup in the first month of each quarter, Netflix brings series on a monthly basis, including originals or reviving older anime. While it doesn’t include dozens of series like Crunchyroll, each one of them is unique and intriguing to cater to fans across the globe. Now that April is finally here, the platform has already begun streaming Dorohedoro Season 2 and is all set to debut more beloved shows for fans.

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Additionally, One Piece‘s anime will be making its highly anticipated return with the Elbaph Arc of the Final Saga. The anime has entered a new phase of the story and will be changing its schedule from weekly episodes to only 26 episodes a year. While several anime were confirmed to be added to the platform earlier, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shares a new list of eight series that will be added in April and May 2026. While the exact release dates of all these series haven’t been confirmed yet, Netflix will be revealing them soon enough.

Netflix Confirms a New List of Series For Spring 2026

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On March 31st, the official handle shared a list of eight series without delving deeper into the details. Most of these series have multiple seasons and are already streaming on other platforms. The list includes:

Blue Lock

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

My Dress-Up Darling

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Assassination Classroom

Shangri-La Frontier

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

Horimiya

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is easily the most popular one in the list. The anime has only recently concluded its Season 3 with a major cliffhanger, while it takes a break in the middle of the Culling Game Arc. While Season 3 doesn’t have a Netflix streaming date yet, Season 2 will finally be added to the platform after three years. Both seasons are already streaming in several regions in Asia, but it takes a while for them to be added in the West.

On the other hand, several series in the list, such as Blue Lock and Musoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, have more than one season, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet if all seasons will be added at once or if fans will have to wait longer. Overlord is often considered one of the best isekai of all time, and the series began streaming on the platform on March 31st. The new list includes the third film of the franchise, which was released in 2024. This is only a list for now, and there’s a high possibility that more series will be confirmed for April and May going forward.

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