Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Reveals Stunning First Look At Its Final Release

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The sequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reached its conclusion in March 2026 after six months of serialization. Only a year after the main story’s ending, Akutami returned with a new story following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, 68 years after the Culling Game. The Jujutsu world faces yet another threat on the same level as Ryomen Sukuna when over 50,000 Simurians enter Japan as refugees. The story is only 25 chapters long, and it follows the characters as they struggle to coexist. The story ended after leaving several questions unanswered, which may be revealed later on.

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The manga has already released its first two volumes in Japan, and the final one will be out on May 1st, 2026. The official X handle of the series’ PR unveils the third volume cover, which features the Simurian twins Maru and Cross. Both of them are central characters in the story, especially Maru, who did everything he could to save everyone and find a way for both sides to live in harmony. The manga has yet to reveal the English release dates, but we might get an update this year.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

According to an update shared by @Go_Jover on April 10th, 2026, the manga will reveal a major announcement on the 27th of this month. Fans expect information regarding the epilogue, but nothing has been confirmed so far. The announcement will be made less than a week before the final volume’s release, which is why many expect the information to be related to that. Since the sequel story is over and the anime is nowhere near its finale, it’s too soon to expect an anime adaptation. On the other hand, the sequel manga will have to answer several questions about the finale, including the cliffhanger hinting at Dabura’s appearance.

The manga ends with Kyoko Tomoe expressing regret over her failed love life since Dabura had to return to Simuria. He had to leave the planet so the exorcism ritual of Mahoraga would end without Yuka’s death. As soon as he arrived, he killed the Deskunte leader, and the only thing he did after taking charge was to make a proper grave for Dura and enshrine him as a hero. Dabura didn’t want to lead the tribe for long since he didn’t care about politics. The final panel of the series features the shocked expressions of Kyoko and Yuka as the former was regretting her failed love life.

However, as they notice someone’s arrival and the story ends there, hinting at Dabura’s return. His return would make sense since he didn’t lead the Deskunte tribe for long after killing their former Chief. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo also has more unanswered questions even after the finale, including the fates of Iori Okkotsu and Megumi Fushiguro, since both characters were barely mentioned. Additionally, now that Yuji has chosen a new path in life, we might see more of him if Gege Akutami decides to release an epilogue in multiple parts.

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