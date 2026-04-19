Acclaimed Fantasy Anime Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters After Sequel Announcement

The beloved fantasy manga, Yona of the Dawn, written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, reached its conclusion in December 2025, but the anime still has a lot of story left to adapt. After making fans wait for over a decade, the anime confirmed its highly anticipated sequel, but has yet to share any updates. Furthermore, following the manga finale, the series returned with new side stories, which will be compiled in the final Volume 48. The manga reached a bittersweet conclusion after 16 years of serialization, leaving major questions about the characters’ lives after the main story’s ending. Yona’s journey ends on a bittersweet note as she looks forward to what comes next.

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2026 is going to be an exciting year for Yona of the Dawn fans as we expect updates on the anime sequel and new volume releases. Amid all the exciting updates on the franchise, the official X handle Eeo Store Online shared a new visual of Yona and Hak wearing high school uniforms and holding graduation certificates. Meanwhile, Soo-won is wearing a completely formal attire, much like a teacher rather than a student. The visual also features the chibis of other beloved characters, including the Four Dragon Warriors. It was shared to promote a new merchandise range for fans.

When Is Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Coming Out?

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So far, only the sequel has been confirmed without a visual or a teaser. This also means that it’s too soon to unveil a release date yet. The information was specifically shared in the Hana to Yume magazine issue, along with the manga’s final chapter, to build more hype around the sequel. While the sequel hasn’t shared any updates for now, we can expect more information this year.

The first season of the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of the English version of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. The English version of Volume 46 is expected to be out on July 7th, 2026.

Additionally, Volume 47 will be released on February 20th, 2026, in Japan, while the English release date remains unknown. Along with Volume 47, the manga will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. The final Volume 48 consists of only two chapters and side stories, which have yet to reveal the release date since it’s still ongoing.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Season 2

Studio Pierrot

The first season of the anime concluded after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gathered all four Dragon Warriors. However, despite accomplishing her immediate goal, Yona is still unable to decide her next step. Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future ahead and the path she must take in order to set the kingdom on the right path. While she is struggling with complex emotions, her friends stay behind her to back her up when she needs their help.

The upcoming season will continue her journey as she makes a crucial decision in her life, hoping to change the Kouka Kingdom that has been slowly dying since her father’s reign. The group will travel all across the Kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys of all territories. Additionally, the story will also unveil the truth behind the prophecy and the legend that Iksoo, the oracle, spoke of.

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