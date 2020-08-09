Act-Age Fans Flood Manga's Artist with Support Following Series Writer's Arrest

The series writer behind the recent Weekly Shonen Jump manga hit, Act-Age, Tatsuya Matsuki has been arrested for allegedly committing "indecent acts" with an underage woman. Shueisha's Editorial Department released a statement after the arrest noting how they will be investigating the matter closely and will take "appropriate action" after confirming the facts of the matter themselves. This has many fans of the manga wondering about the future of the series, or more specifically, they are wondering about the future for the young illustrator for the manga, Shiro Usazaki.

Usazaki is notably one of the youngest illustrators in the magazine's current run, so fans have flooded social media with support for Usazaki's work in the wake of such a huge arrest and allegation. While many fans are fine with Matsuki no longer having a career after this arrest, they are also conflicted about what Usazaki's fate will be in all of this.

Fans have flooded social media with support for Usazaki's work in the wake of such a huge arrest and allegation. While many fans are fine with Matsuki no longer having a career after this arrest, they are also conflicted about what Usazaki's fate will be in all of this.