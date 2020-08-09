Act-Age Fans Flood Manga's Artist with Support Following Series Writer's Arrest
The series writer behind the recent Weekly Shonen Jump manga hit, Act-Age, Tatsuya Matsuki has been arrested for allegedly committing "indecent acts" with an underage woman. Shueisha's Editorial Department released a statement after the arrest noting how they will be investigating the matter closely and will take "appropriate action" after confirming the facts of the matter themselves. This has many fans of the manga wondering about the future of the series, or more specifically, they are wondering about the future for the young illustrator for the manga, Shiro Usazaki.
Usazaki is notably one of the youngest illustrators in the magazine's current run, so fans have flooded social media with support for Usazaki's work in the wake of such a huge arrest and allegation. While many fans are fine with Matsuki no longer having a career after this arrest, they are also conflicted about what Usazaki's fate will be in all of this.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Shiro Usazaki below, and let us know your thoughts! Would you want to see her art with another series? Would you want her to try and take on the rest of the series herself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Follow Shiro Usazaki on Twitter!
prevnext
If yall loved how Act-Age as a series looked aesthetic and design wise, please support and follow the artist Usazaki san on twitter.
She's very active and I've ben following her since I first learned that AA was a joint project. She deserves better. Her @ is @uszksr pic.twitter.com/bCMm9a9Yb2— smear🔅 (@smearstroke) August 8, 2020
Here's Hoping Usazaki Gets a Brighter Future!
prevnext
Can we talk about act age illustrator Shiro Usazaki? She being so young and with magnificent illustrations she was doing so well with this manga, until this sick man appeared. I am also very worried about the young girl, I hope she can be well! :— jennie⁷ (@jendeukbear) August 8, 2020
"Don't Let This Destroy Her Career"
prevnext
keeping this avi for now, i love kei yonagi and i love the art style by shiro usazaki, support usazaki don’t let this destroy her career she’s a young talented artist that needs all the support we can give her pic.twitter.com/5UiK3rOc3I— toby (@mikasararagi) August 8, 2020
One of the Youngest in Jump History!
prevnext
Man... i am sad af today but remember that Usazaki (the artist of Act Age) had done nothing wrong and we can still support her
She is one of the youngest artists in jump history as well and it’s gonna suck her career will be tainted with having worked with a pedo- pic.twitter.com/07Rk6GbrnW— Dangyo 👺 (@dangyoalter) August 8, 2020
"To Have it All Crumble Because of This..."
prevnext
Act Age has been such a pioneer for great female characters/protagonist representation in Jump, plus illustrated by an extremely talented female mangaka.
To have it all crumble because of this disgusting shit.
This news is just soul crushing to me. I’m genuinely unwell rn.— Joey 🦊🏐 Thank You Furudate (@joeybotttt) August 8, 2020
Just Here for the Art!
prevnext
Well, fuck act-age's plot. Im just supporting shiro usazaki's art. pic.twitter.com/EgEx11Mn6K— ❁ gouiyel ❁ SAD. ia ? (@queenkruI) August 8, 2020
Make Sure to Show Your Love!
prevnext
For those that still wish to support Act Age in some way, here’s a link to the artist Shiro Usazaki’s Twitter
She’s a young, INCREDIBLY talented artist who no doubt was greatly affected by a man’s disgusting actions. Please support her and show her love!https://t.co/5sFZC0v4vx— 「Beastands」| Watching: Nana (@Carter___G) August 8, 2020
Fans in Japan Want Her to Take Over!
prev
It looks like a lot of Japanese fans want Shiro Usazaki to take over writing the series.#アクタージュ pic.twitter.com/BsIKbXw2e3— SecTioN (@_SxcTioN) August 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.