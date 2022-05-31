Birdgirl Season 2 Releases Trailer And Poster

✖





Birdgirl is coming back for Season 2 and people are excited. adult swim sent out a press release and poster for the new salvo of episodes. Now that the Birdteam has been assembled, the task of keeping Sebben & Sebben afloat begins anew. The poster for this Season shows off all of the team in their uniforms (and that June 19th release date!) It goes to show that while Judy is still the star, everyone is going to have a bit of the spotlight this time around. (A good thing as her supporting cast was hysterical in Season 1.) The trailer shows off even more of the madness as the company is branching out to make even more products. Birdgirl is also having more trouble juggling her hero responsibilities with running the company. If you enjoyed Season 1, there's a lot to love here in the new clip. You can check that out for yourself down below.

"In season two we wanted to drill down on the idea of superheroes as co-workers and found that putting Birdgirl and her team in the many awkward and uncomfortable situations we all endure is endlessly inspiring," Erik Richter, Birdgirl executive producer and co-creator said.

Here's how adult swim describes the upcoming episodes: "The Birdteam is back and still not learning from their mistakes. Judy Ken Sebben and the Birdteam attempt to navigate the troubles of modern corporations, tackling everything from ethics in new tech to cancel culture and rejuvenating skin sack health fads. Will they fail? Spectacularly! But sometimes it's not about the solutions we come up with, it's about the new problems we make along the way."

Looking to binge the entire first season before things get rolling? Well, adult swim's app and HBO Max have you covered. "In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father's company, which would be great if that company weren't built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children's hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own "world-saving" products gone bad."

Twenty days to Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Ky20BO7mnk — adult swim (@adultswim) May 31, 2022

Are you pumped for Season 2 of Birdgirl? Let us know down in the comments!