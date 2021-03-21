Harvey Birdman Spin-Off Birdgirl Debuts First Trailer

Birdgirl, a new spin-off series of Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, has debuted its first trailer! Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, was one of the first series that started when Adult Swim first began launching original projects for its special programming block, and it's part of the reason fans remember those early days of the network so fondly. Taking Hanna-Barbera characters and bending them to fit a hilarious office comedy, now the franchise returns years later with a new series all about one of its big standouts, Birdgirl.

Following the debut of its first look not long ago, Adult Swim is gearing up for the new spin-off's premiere next month. With the very first trailer for Birdgirl debuted with IGN, fans can get a much better look at what to expect from the spin-off series in terms of its look, extended cast of characters, and most importantly, the kind of shenanigans we can expect to see in action. You can check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, April 4th at midnight EST, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law co-creator, Erik Richter returns to the franchise to serve as Executive Producer for Birdgirl alongside Christina Miller with animation at Awesome, Inc. Paget Brewster returns from the original series series to voice the titular Birdgirl, and the extended cast of the series includes the likes of Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale and Lorelei Ramirez.

Featuring half-hour long episodes, Judy Ken Sebben will be getting a huge promotion as she takes the center stage of this new spin-off series. Adult Swim officially describes Birdgirl as such, "In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father’s company, which would be great if that company weren’t built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children’s hospitals.

From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own “world-saving” products gone bad."

