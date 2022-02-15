Birdgirl Reveals First Synopsis for Season 2

Adult Swim is bringing back the Harvey Birdman: Attorney-at-Law sequel series, Birdgirl, back for another season and has revealed the first synopsis teasing fans of what to expect in the new episodes! The series initially made its premiere last year and it turned out to be one of the more surprising new additions to adult animated series line up. Essentially picking up from the events of that original series (which was one of the many pillars of Adult Swim’s early years), this new show focused on Phil Ken Sebben’s daughter Judy as she ended up taking over his company.

Adult Swim officially confirmed that Birdgirl would be returning for Season 2 (along with the confirmation that Smiling Friends would be returning for a new season as well), but has unfortunately yet to reveal any concrete information about when fans can expect to see the new episodes just yet. It seems to be far enough into production to have a story set in motion already, however, as Adult Swim revealed the first official synopsis for the new season alongside the original announcement.

Adult Swim officially describes Birdgirl Season 2 (via press release) as such, “In season two of Birdgirl, the Birdteam is back and still not learning from their mistakes. Judy Ken Sebben and the Birdteam attempt to navigate the troubles of modern corporations, tackling everything from ethics in new tech, to cancel culture and rejuvenating skin sack health fads. Will they fail? Spectacularly! But sometimes it’s not about the solutions we come up with, it’s about the new problems we make along the way.”

If you wanted to catch up before the new season hits, you can now find Birdgirl streaming on HBO Max. The series is officially described as such, “In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father’s company, which would be great if that company weren’t built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children’s hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own “world-saving” products gone bad.”

