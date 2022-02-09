Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim hasn’t just focused on the world of anime via Toonami, it’s given fans a number of surreal comedies that have skyrocketed in popularity over the years, with the likes of Rick & Morty, Venture Bros, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force being prime examples. Now, the programming block has announced that it is set to bring back two recent fan-favorites that could not be more different, but give fans plenty of surreal laughs along the way.

Both Smiling Friends and Birdgirl debuted fairly recently on Adult Swim, though the two series vary wildly when it comes to their animation styles and subject matter. While Smiling Friends is a completely original story for Cartoon Network, following a company that specifically operates under the banner of making people smile, Birdgirl is a pseudo-sequel to the original Adult Swim series, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, which saw various old Hanna Barbera characters placed into surreal scenarios that would often blend courtroom cases with hilarious escapades. With each series renewed for a second season, it’s clear that Adult Swim feels they’ve captured an audience big enough to warrant renewals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smiling Friends didn’t debut last year like Birdgirl, with the story of Pim and Charlie first hitting Adult Swim in 2020 on April Fool’s Day. With the story of the Smiling Friends landing on HBO Max, the first season consists of eight episodes and was originally created by animators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack. While Adult Swim has yet to reveal when the second season of this series will land, and how many episodes will make up season two, there are plenty of fans that will be happy to see the Smiling Friends make a comeback.

Birdgirl’s second season on the other hand is confirmed to hit the small screen this summer, continuing to follow Judy Ken Sebben as she attempts to juggle her law career along with her, often terrible, attempts at fighting crime.

Which series from Adult Swim are you most excited to see return? What’s your favorite series on the programming block? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network?

Via Deadline