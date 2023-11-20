More Cartoon Network Classics Are Coming to Adult Swim Soon

Adult Swim's Checkered Past block has brought some of Cartoon Network's biggest classic back to broadcast television for the first time in many years, and it seems like more classics are already on the way! Adult Swim first announced Checkered Past as a brand new expansion of their programming, which extended Adult Swim's reach two more hours into the early evening. This was then announced to be a block featuring some of the classic Cartoon Network original series from the 2000s for a blast from the past, and it's been quite the success for the network ever since.

Adult Swim themselves have teased that while the current block only offers four different originals for now, there was an opportunity to feature more Cartoon Network series as part of its rotation if fans kept supporting the block. It seems like this will be the case as listings for the Friday, December 1st broadcast of Adult Swim's Checkered Past block (as spotted by @swimpedia on X) have revealed that Cow and Chicken, I Am Weasel, and Evil Con Carne will be coming to the block next.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

New Cartoon Network Shows Coming to Checkered Past

According to the schedule for Friday, December 1st, the block will begin with Ed, Edd 'n Eddy at 5:00PM, followed by Cow and Chicken at 5:30PM, I Am Weasel at 6:00PM, and ending with Evil Con Carne at 6:30PM. This will be the block debut for these series, so fans will definitely want to tune in if they liked seeing the previous shows Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter's Laboratory, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy that have been a part of the block since its inception.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen actually addressed more Cartoon Network shows potentially coming to Checkered Past earlier this Fall during a panel at New York Comic Con 2023, and gave hope that new shows would be coming to the block "We're sticking with these four for right now, but as you know, there's many we could do, but we're going to go slowly, there's lots of reasons, but don't worry. Keep watching and if people keep watching we'll have to add more shows, so thank you."

Are you excited to see more Cartoon Network shows coming to Adult Swim? Which shows would you want to see added next?