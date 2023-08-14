Adult Swim Reveals Cartoon Network Classics Schedule

Adult Swim will be bringing back some major Cartoon Network classic series for a new block later this month, and now Adult Swim has revealed the schedule for the upcoming debut of Checkered Past! Adult Swim will be expanding their schedule in a major way later this month with a new block set to bring back some of the major Cartoon Cartoons classics from the late 1990s and early 2000s. As we get closer to the debut of this new block, dubbed Checkered Past, details about the upcoming broadcast have been steadily revealed over the last few weeks.

Checkered Past will be expanding the Adult Swim line up to 5:00PM on weekdays, and will be offering the returning Cartoon Network classics Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Ed, Edd n Eddy for fans who have not seen any of these shows in action for quite some time. Now thanks to listings for the Checkered Past block spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter, the schedule for the Cartoon Network nostalgia block have been revealed as well so fans will know exactly what to tune in for and when.

Adult Swim's Checkered Past Schedule

Adult Swim will be expanding to the 5:00PM hour on Monday through Friday, beginning on August 28th. It was previously reported by Deadline with the initial announcement that the previously announced 6:00PM hour expansion (before it was shifted to 5:00PM) would be used to showcase the likes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures With Superman while Sundays would be used for the "Acme Night" blocks. The scheduled for the Cartoon Network classics coming to Adult Swim's new Checkered Past block beginning on August 28th at 5:00 PM breaks down as such:

5:00PM – Dexter's Laboratory

5:30PM – Ed, Edd n Eddy

6:00PM – The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

6:30PM – Courage the Cowardly Dog

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Kids, previously said the following about the new "Checkered Past" nostalgia block during its initial announcement as well, "Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment, and also find new audiences across decades...The early Cartoon Network originals—like Dexter's Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog are examples of shows that do both."

Will you be checking out these Cartoon Network classics on Adult Swim's Checkered Past block? Which returning show are you most excited to seeing in action?