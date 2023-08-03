Top 10 The Powerpuff Girls Episodes, Ranked

10. Moral Decay (Season 3, Episode 3A) (Photo: Cartoon Network Studios) Many of The Powerpuff Girls' episodes explored the trio's morality as naturally having superpowers at such a young age would eventually lead to some potential wrong doing when led astray. While some of the episodes were great at hilarious punishments for the girls at the end to really let the message hit home (such as with "A Very Special Blossom"), "Moral Decay" is where it gets hilariously absurd. Due to Buttercup knocking out the teeth of every villain in Townsville, she eventually gets her comeuppance when they break hers. It's one of the more hilariously dark endings in the series overall, and the best of these moral lesson episodes the series has to offer. prevnext

9. Criss Cross Crisis (Season 3, Episode 3) (Photo: Cartoon Network Studios) The Powerpuff Girls' really had fun with its half-hour length episodes, and one of the best experimented with all the people of Townsville. Through the series fans were introduced to more of the people throughout the town with their very distinct personalities and looks, and "Criss Cross Crisis" took advantage of this by literally mixing things up. When Professor Utonium's experiment swapping the insides of apples and oranges goes wrong, the people of Townsville end up switching bodies. This leaves the girls in some very hilarious bodies (that call attention to the fact that Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup don't have hands or fingers) and ends with one of the wackiest fights against Mojo Jojo in the entire series. It's just a fun ride.

8. Get Back Jojo (Season 4, Episode 3) (Photo: Cartoon Network Studios) Speaking of great half-hour stories, The Powerpuff Girls experimented with time travel in a few notable ways throughout its run and one of the most memorable has them going deep into the past to explore Professor Utonium's surprising past. When Utonium invents a time travel machine that moves through the fiiiiiifth dimension (as he hilariously enunciates each time its mentioned), Mojo Jojo uses this opportunity to go into the past to make sure Utonium never gets into science and thus creates him and the Powerpuff Girls as a result. Not only does this offer a cool scribbled look for the fiiiiiiifth dimension, but it also offers fan service with younger versions of each of the adults too. Showcasing a look at the "town of Townsville" before it became the city seen in the present, it all caps off with the ironic twist that Mojo Jojo inspired it all in the first place. A great time travel story.

7. The Rowdyruff Boys (Season 1, Episode 12) (Photo: Cartoon Network) You can't really praise the half-hour stories without mentioning The Powerpuff Girls' most iconic. When Mojo Jojo gets frustrated at the fact he keeps losing, he decides to make some children of his own. Counteracting the girls with some rough, tough, and gross boys, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup's direct opposites offered them their biggest challenge in that first season. They couldn't overpower them only to find out that the real way to take the boys down was through the Rowdyruff's big weakness, girls. The ending probably hasn't aged too well in the long run, but it still needs mentioning that the girls themselves fought opposite versions of themselves.

6. Supper Villain (Season 2, Episode 2B) (Photo: Cartoon Network) The Powerpuff Girls fight all kinds of outlandish villains through the series, but one of the most memorable overall is the most simple. Harold Smith is caught in his lackluster routine of a life, and decides to become a villain due to being forced to live next to the excitement of The Powerpuff Girls's adventures every day. But despite his low tech demeanor, he still winds up being a very credible threat locked within the confine of a dinner his wife had put together. It makes for one of the most hilarious, compelling scenes in the entire series overall. Professor Utonium takes his time chewing a final, single pea (which carries a hilariously massive weight in his mouth and stomach) as the camera slowly rotates around the dinner table, repeating much of the same patterns seen through the episode. This all leads to a very non-threatening pie fight at the end of the evening (and sets up a sequel), and is still one of the most standout fights despite it just being a ruined dinner.

5. Twisted Sister (Season 2, Episode 11A) (Photo: Cartoon Network) The Powerpuff Girls rarely dealt with heavy subjects, but knocks it out of the park when it does. Death is probably the heaviest subject every tackled in the animated series overall, and that comes with one of the most memorable introductions in the franchise overall. When the girls decide to make a new sister due to needing more help fighting crime, they "fudge" the recipe (which includes them "accidentally" adding Chemical X to their concoction) and make a new sister that isn't quite like them. The girls themselves never treat Bunny as different from them (despite the rest of the episode trying otherwise), and the new hero immediately starts fighting "crime." But this all turns around when they hurt Bunny's feelings, and she comes back to help stop a prison break as the girls are pummeled by a huge group. Bunny's able to make a heroic rescue at the cost of her own life, and it's one of the most tragic and heartbreaking endings in the hero series overall. It deserves a place here just for that alone.

4. Speed Demon (Season 2, Episode 12A) (Photo: Cartoon Network) While time travel and tragedy have already been brought up on this list, "Speed Demon" combines them in one of the most shocking ways in The Powerpuff Girls' run overall. When the girls end up racing each other so fast that they leap years forward in time, they suddenly find themselves in a post-apocalyptic future controlled by the devil incarnate, HIM. It leads to horrific and tragic versions of Townsville's citizens, and subsequently turns into one of the most disturbing experiences in the series overall. HIM had already posed a notable otherworldly threat before this episode, but this one showcased that the villain really was just holding back the entire time. It's honestly just such a cool episode to witness when compared to everything else.

3. The Powerpuff Girls' Best Rainy Day Adventure Ever (Season 2, Episode 10A) (Photo: Cartoon Network) Despite some of the grander fights and stories seen in the series, one of the best The Powerpuff Girls episodes was actually trimmed down of all of it and saw the girls just being themselves. When it's too rainy for even crime to happen, the girls are stuck inside and have to make their own fun. This leads Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to come up with an entire episode's worth of story with the three of them (and the Professor, in one of the best moments in the series ever) acting out each of the roles. It's a meta-narrative look at the series through how the girls view all of their fights as they "play" The Powerpuff Girls, and even sees them getting bored before it's all done. It leads to one of the cutest endings in the show's history, and when compared to some of the more tragic episodes seen later, it ends up making a sweet mark on the show as a whole.

2. Members Only (Season 4, Episode 9) (Photo: Cartoon Network) The Powerpuff Girls often tackled the male dominated world of superhero action cartoons at the time with just its central premise alone (hiding all kinds of intense action in a bright and cheery looking package), and one of the best examples of this saw it all taken on head on as the girls proved how underestimated they were against a league of male heroes (in the "A World of Super Men"). The Powerpuff Girls often wore its superhero comic influences on its sleeve, so it was very fun to see that world challenged with the idea that it didn't matter what a hero looked like, they were powerful on the inside. A fun way to deliver that message too.