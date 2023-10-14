Adult Swim Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

Adult Swim has a lot of animated shows in the works, and has announced that YOLO is coming back for a third season! Created by Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack, YOLO had been one of the standout animated series with Adult Swim released in the last few years as it follows two friends who go on increasingly wacky adventures. But it was clear from that first season that Sarah and Rachel might not always be good for one another, and the second season further explored the divide between the two of them. Now we'll see what's coming next in the third season now that they're besties again.

During their panel at New York Comic Con 2023, Adult Swim officially announced that YOLO is returning for Season 3. Much like the first two seasons carrying the Crystal Fantasy and Silver Destiny subtitles, YOLO Season 3 will be known as YOLO: Rainbow Trinity. It's yet to be revealed when exactly this next season of YOLO will be launching, but you can check out the first key art released for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity below.

What to Know for YOLO Season 3

Revealing that YOLO: Silver Destiny ranked #2 in its timeslot across cable in key demos, it's no surprise to find that YOLO is coming back for a new season. The second season ended with a finale that also could have served as the final episode of the series overall should it have needed to, but thankfully that is not the case as the third season is now in production. A release date or window for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity has yet to be announced as of this writing, however.

If you wanted to catch up with YOLO's first two seasons before the new one premieres, you can find them now streaming on Max. Adult Swim teased YOLO Season 2 as such, "YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls off in pursuit of their destinies – Sarah wants to grow a beautiful garden, and Rachel wants to become a dark Empress. Meanwhile, Lucas the Magnificent embarks on a mysterious new quest to overcome Sarah's repulsion and win her heart."

Are you excited to see YOLO return to Adult Swim with Season 3?