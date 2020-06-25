Adult Swim Con Confirms Dates For 2020

✖

Adult Swim has become a legendary part of cable television by bringing fans the likes of original creations such as Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken, as well as bringing a number of anime series to North America like My Hero Academia and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and the programming block has just announced the dates for "Adult Swim Con 2020"! With San Diego Comic Con changing to a virtual event as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Adult Swim looks to still be participating in the annual event with these new digital panels that will hopefully show us the future of several franchises!

With Adult Swim having started in 2001 on the channel of Cartoon Network, the programming block helped the channel rise to new heights with original series such as Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and Aqua Teen Hunger Force propelling the new idea. Cartoon Network started as a channel that, at first, played mostly Hanna Barbera cartoons, focusing primarily on animated series for kids, but with Adult Swim, and to a lesser extent Toonami, the channel began bringing in older audiences. In recent years, the series of Rick and Morty has become one of the most popular television series currently running and it's clear that Adult Swim has a bright future ahead of it.

Adult Swim shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the upcoming convention will be available to be viewed by fans virtually, giving viewers new information for some of the programming block's biggest series such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and Samurai Jack (the upcoming video game) to name a few:

The Adult Swim live con experience is back and this time it’s v.i.r.t.u.a.l. Join us on the Internet July 23-25 for live events, cosplay, panels, giveaways, music & surprises. It’ll be just like the real con but less sweaty & more free. For info visit https://t.co/faaHMwHbEG pic.twitter.com/nLO8jx1b7P — adultswim (@adultswim) June 25, 2020

Rick and Morty's fourth season recently came to a close on Adult Swim, but the creators behind the series have gone on record that the fifth season might be coming sooner than we think and we're crossing our fingers that some new announcements for the series drop at this upcoming convention!

