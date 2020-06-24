Rick and Morty Debuts Trippy 'Worms' Promo for Adult Swim

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season might have come to an end recently via the programming block of Adult Swim, but that isn't stopping the grandfather and grandson team from appearing on television with absolutely insane promo videos, with perhaps the trippiest one yet arriving the form of "Worms". The promotional video for Adult Swim is only about thirty seconds long, but so much insanity happens in a short amount of time that it's almost impossible to summarize it in a single attempt, and just goes to show how strong the series can be in that it has few restrictions when it comes to story telling!

The fourth season of what is arguably the most popular animated series on Cartoon Network once again focused on the Smith Family, taking the opportunity to show off just how miserable and lonely Rick Sanchez is. With the finale focusing on a debate over whether or not Rick had sent the real version of his daughter into outer space, or whether he had done so with a clone of Beth, the show was able to hit the emotional and surreal heights that have made it such a hit for so many years on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty's Official Twitter Account shared the thirty second long promotional video, showing the Smith family having to deal with a giant worm the transforms Morty into a treadmill, begins a life with Summer, and generally freaks out both Beth and Jerry in a crazy short amount of time:

The creators behind Rick and Morty have gone on record stating that the fifth season will be debuting shortly after the conclusion of the fourth, though there has yet to be a confirmed release date for it. With a number of promo videos showing off the surreal characters of the series in such locales as feudal Japan, the gladiator days of Rome, and more, we look forward to seeing where the adventures of the Sanchez clan moves toward in both the amin series and beyond!

