Adult Swim Festival Cancellations Announced Amid Writers, Actors’ Strikes

Adult Swim has announced the cancellations of a few events during the upcoming Adult Swim Festival 2023 amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes! The actors’ and writers’ strikes led to a number of events for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2023 being cancelled with notable Adult Swim projects such as Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. significantly changing their plans for the convention as a result of certain cancellations. Now Adult Swim Festival has announced some cancelled events of their own for their upcoming free fan event adjacent to San Diego Comic-Con for some of their biggest shows.

Adult Swim took to Twitter to announce some upcoming changes to their Adult Swim Festival On the Green plans with the following statement, “In light of the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes the following events will not be taking place at the AS Festival” with cancellations for the planned Metalocalypse Meet & Greet, Rick and Morty Meet & Greet, Venture Bros. Meet & Greet, Sarah Sherman Performance, and The Eric Andre Show live events with an updated schedule coming in the near future. You can find Adult Swim’s official announcement for the Adult Swim Festival cancellations below:

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1681046557594976259?s=20

What Is the Adult Swim Festival?

Scheduled to take place outside of the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way) on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, Adult Swim Festival 2023 was initially announced to be headlined by Eric Andre and Flying Lotus with planned performances from Sarah Sherman, Hemlocke Springs, Ginger Root, DeathbyRomy, and producer and DJ Akira Akira. But amidst these cancellations, it has yet to be revealed how the schedule for Adult Swim Festival On the Green will be changed as a result.

Other events previously announced included a live orchestra for the “The Genndy Tartakovsky Musical Experience,” featuring an introduction from Genndy Tartakovsky with Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal composers Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom in attendance as well. Toonami will also be hosting a “Toonami on the Green” event with promises of breaking news, surprise guests, and new reveals. There will also be a special event hyping up the upcoming “Checkered Past” block featuring Cartoon Network’s biggest classic animated series.

Adult Swim will be announcing Adult Swim Festival 2023’s updated schedule at a later date that will likely also come with some big changes to its line up amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.