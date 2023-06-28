Adult Swim Festival Confirms 2023 Date and Location

Adult Swim Festival is coming back this year with a new line up and Adult Swim has confirmed the date and location for this year's big celebration! Adult Swim Festival has been a fun event that the block has been kicking off over the last few years as fans flock to the celebration for all sorts of exclusive events, concerts, and more. This is no different this year as Adult Swim Festival will be taking place over the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend and offering a bunch of cool looking events for free for age 18 and up fans.

Scheduled to take place outside of the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way) on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, Adult Swim Festival 2023 (dubbed Adult Swim Festival On the Green) will be headlined by Eric Andre and Flying Lotus and feature performances from Sarah Sherman, Hemlocke Springs, Ginger Root, DeathbyRomy, and producer and DJ Akira Akira, meet and greets with teams behind some of Adult Swim's biggest shows and more.

What to Know for Adult Swim Festival 2023

Taking place outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way) on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, Adult Swim Festival On the Green will be free to attend, but the reserve spots for the biggest events are unfortunately all taken as of this writing. Along with performances from Sarah Sherman, Hemlocke Springs, Ginger Root, DeathbyRomy, and producer and DJ Akira Akira, there will be a "Smiling Friends Rodeo" with series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel.

There will also a live orchestra for the "The Genndy Tartakovsky Musical Experience," featuring an introduction from Genndy Tartakovsky with Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal composers Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom in attendance as well. Toonami will also be hosting a "Toonami on the Green" event with promises of breaking news, surprise guests, and new reveals. There will also be a special event hyping up the upcoming "Checkered Past" block featuring Cartoon Network's biggest classic animated series.

