Adult Swim to Launch New Block Featuring Cartoon Network's Biggest Classics

Adult Swim's recent addition of an extra hour of broadcast has apparently been such a hit that the network will be launching a new expanded block featuring some of Cartoon Network's biggest classic animated series! Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced a greater focus on its animated releases with Adult Swim that expanded the Adult Swim block broadcast to 7:00PM EST earlier this Spring. This kicked off with the likes of shows such as reruns King of the Hill and newer releases like Unicorn: Warriors Eternal airing in those earlier time slots rather than the usual Cartoon Network programming. Now things are getting even bigger.

This extra hour of Adult Swim programming has been such a success that Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding things even further! Deadline reports that that one-hour expansion with Cartoon Network has been such a success for Adult Swim that Warner Bros. Discovery will be adding on an additional hour featuring a nostalgic block with some of Cartoon Network's classic animated series that fans might recognize such as Dexter's Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and more!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Adult Swim Expands to Another Hour of Programming

Adult Swim will expand to the 6:00PM hour on Monday through Friday beginning on August 28th titled "Checkered Past." This extra hour will feature Cartoon Network classics such as Dexter's Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, that had been periodically airing on Cartoon Network here and there over the decades since their original runs. On Saturdays, this 6:00PM hour will be used to showcase the likes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and the upcoming My Adventures With Superman. Sundays will be used for the "Acme Night" blocks.

Deadline reports that two weeks of the 7:00PM EST expansion featured notable bumps in the key 18-49 and 18-34 demos with these gains being retained in the follow up 8:00PM EST hour. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Kids, said the following of the new "Checkered Past" nostalgia block, "Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment, and also find new audiences across decades...The early Cartoon Network originals—like Dexter's Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog are examples of shows that do both."

