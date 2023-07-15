The Venture Bros. Creators Pull Out of San Diego Comic-Con Amidst Actors' Strike

The creators behind The Venture Bros. have announced that they are pulling out of their plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The Venture Bros. will be making a return with a new movie serving as the grand finale for the animated series overall, and with the upcoming movie releasing later this month, Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim had slotted an appearance for The Venture Bros. creators Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to promote the upcoming film. But as the duo have announced on social media, they will no longer be attending.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart was scheduled for a world premiere screening with cast and crew members in attendance during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, but The Venture Bros. creator Doc Hammer shared a statement with fans on Instagram announcing that he and Jackson Publick would no longer be attending the screening, beginning as such, "There I was, tickets to San Diego (that I purchased myself) in pocket, stupid tuxedo I bought ready to go, bags packed with pins and swag for fans, all but out the door to promote our movie at Comic Con. Then… SAG•AFTRA goes on strike. Heart breaks into pieces — twice."

The Venture Bros. Creators Pull Out of SDCC 2023

Hammer's statement continues with, "I don't make the choice to stand by my union, for there is no choice. I stand with our actors and our union because we are one. A strike hurts, and is done as a last resort. To sit back and go on strike when you've nothing to lose, everything to gain, and watch others bleed for you while you accept the fruits of their suffering is just… just… No. But now I've everything to lose… Heart breaks for the third time. This is one of those moments in adulthood that tell you who you are. I just found out that I am a worker that cares for, and stands with his fellow workers."

Hammer's statement concludes, "I'll suffer with them and do so because what SAG•AFTRA is asking for is important. We truly appreciate all of you so much. Jackson and I made something just for you, but we stand proudly with our union's bigger picture, and have therefore pulled out of Comic Con. We owe you a thousand warm hugs, and apologize to anyone who planned on meeting us. We will meet someday, and that's a promise. We love you."

As of this writing, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart premiere screening is still a part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel schedule.