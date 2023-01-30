Adult Swim to Premiere New Pilots During Event Hosted by M. Night Shyamalan

Adult Swim is gearing up for its next wave of new animated projects with a special event premiering new pilots hosted by famed director M. Night Shyamalan in honor of the upcoming feature film release, Knock at the Cabin, this weekend! Shyamalan continues to be one of the most notable directors working today thanks to the wild concepts and ideas that he has been a part of over his long career, and that's the perfect fit for Adult Swim. They too have made a name with fans off of that very same amount of experimentation over their run as well.

Now the two are working together for the upcoming release of Knock at the Cabin on February 3rd with a special new event where Adult Swim will be premiering four new pilots on Wednesday, February 1st. With M. Night Shyamalan serving as the special guest host for the event, Adult Swim will premiere four curious new projects as fans will then vote for their favorite. This will presumably lead to the winner potentially getting a full series order. Check out the promo for Adult Swim Pilots Night below as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

In honor of the new movie Knock at the Cabin, tune into Adult Swim Pilots Night hosted by @MNightShyamalan on Wednesday, February 1st at midnight! pic.twitter.com/OBzNiHbWe8 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) January 29, 2023

What are Adult Swim's New Pilots?

Adult Swim is teasing the four new pilots they have planned for the upcoming event on Wednesday in the promo. They include he likes of Oh My God, Yes!, Yenor, Macbeth With Dinosaurs, and Wet City. Each looks dramatically different from one another through the brief tease we see of each of them alone, and would likely fit right in with the rest of Adult Swim's catalog when they get a full series order. But there's a chance we might get more than one from the process as well.

Adult Swim's going through a great deal of change in its network as not only in the past few days have they announced that Aqua Teen Hunger Force will be returning for new episodes soon, but that there have also been some huge behind the scenes changes for Rick and Morty ahead of Season 7's release. Now with this new blood joining the network in the near future with any of these pilots, there's even more energy in the air for Adult Swim as a whole!

Which new pilot already has your attention for Adult Swim Pilots Night? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!