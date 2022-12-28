M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Gets New Poster

M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin opens in theaters on February 3, 2023 and now the upcoming mystery-slash-horror film has gotten an ominous new poster. On Twitter, the film's official account shared the new poster which features line art of the titular cabin on a black background surrounded by oversize silhouettes of four people standing ominously over it, shadows of each of the figures marked in red. You can check it out for yourself below.

The time to decide. 2.3.23. pic.twitter.com/wHchm4WGaU — Knock At The Cabin (@KnockAtTheCabin) December 27, 2022

"I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I've ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin," Shyamalan previously told ComicBook. "I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it."

The Split and Glass filmmaker added of Cabin: "It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you're seeing from me now, especially with [Apple TV+ series] Servant, this contained and gigantic event that's occurring."

What Is Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan?

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Knock at the Cabin releases in theaters on February 3, 2023

