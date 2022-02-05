Rick and Morty Season 5 is Now Streaming on Hulu and HBO Max

Rick and Morty’s fifth season is finally available for streaming with HBO Max and Hulu! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its run last year, and fans are already waiting on news for the sixth season of the series. But while many fans had been able to check out the episodes, there are just as many who had been anxiously anticipating the full streaming release of this newest season. That means whether you are jumping into these episodes for the first time or re-experiencing your favorites, now is the perfect time to do so.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is now available on both HBO Max and Hulu, along with the previous four seasons of the series. That means the full ten episode season run is now available to check out, and fans can now even go through all five seasons again as they wait for the release of the next season. Until then, now is the time to head to your streaming service of choice to finally jump into Season 5! Here’s a way to get hyped thanks to a special promo for Adult Swim celebrating the occasion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1490060243790925824?s=20&t=5tjApF5E-TBemXdqIo7eoA

Rick and Morty is currently scheduled to return for Season 6 some time this year, but it has yet to be revealed when it will exactly be making its debut. Much like the fifth season, the fast turn around for the next season is further proof that there will no longer likely be long periods of waiting in between the new episodes. But if you’re still craving more, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel, however. You will need to check these out to get the complete Rick and Morty experience after streaming the five seasons. They break down as such:

The fifth season of the series laid the groundwork for what could be coming in future episodes, but they could also be completely ignored altogether so we’ll see when Rick and Morty officially returns for Season 6! But what do you think? Are you excited to check out Season 5 on HBO Max and Hulu? Which was your favorite episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!